The Debut of the Batman Who Vanishes in Swamp Thing #7 Up for Auction

Swamp Thing #7 is a comic book with a lot going for it. Legendary creators Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson working on an iconic DC Comics character during its formative era. The issue even won "Favorite Comic Book Story from something called the Goethe Awards. Throwing Batman into mix here was an interesting twist, and introduced a Batman trademark scenario that has become legendary in the meantime. There's a Swamp Thing #7 CGC NM 9.4 White pages which includes the debut of Batman's now-infamous disappearing act with Commissioner Gordon available in this week's 2021 May 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122120 from Heritage Auctions.

Batman's now-familiar vanishing act after meeting with Comissioner Gordon has become legendary over the decades in comics and particularly on film. Batman is summoned with the Bat-Signal, because Commissioner Gordon has some vital bit of information to impart. Gordon looks away for a moment during the conversation, and when he turns towards Batman once again, he finds that the Dark Knight has… vanished into the night. It plays as a rather unassuming moment here in Swamp Thing #7, but nevertheless, it first happened here rather than in Batman's own titles.

