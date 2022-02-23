The Duke Of Death And His Maid in Seven Seas May 2022 Solicitations

The Duke of Death and His Maid is a Japanese romantic comedy manga series by Koharu Inoue. previously serialized online via Shogakukan's Sunday Webry website and adapted as an anime television series by J.C.Staff last year with a second season announced. And now Seven Seas Entertainment has announced an English language adaptation of the manga, to be published alongside the rest of their May 2022 solicits and solicitations, below…

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222204

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

The manga that inspired the upcoming anime! A gothic rom-com between a cursed duke and his flirty maid! When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE ALCHEMISTS BLUE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222198

(W) Kore Yamazaki, Makoto Sanda (A) Isuo Tsukumo

Giselle, the ancient secret Queen of Paris, finally tells the story of her youth. What fate befell her in years long past? Do her memories hold a clue about how she can avoid death? What can Ao do for her, as her apprentice-or as her groom?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST ZERO GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222199

(W) Ryo Shirakome (A / CA) Ataru Kamichi

Before Hajime was transported to Tortus, the Synergist Oscar Orcus was having his own adventure-but not willingly! Oscar is a simple working man, keeping his head down to earn his money and support an orphanage, until Miledi Reisen bursts into his life. She wants Oscar to join her in a quest to defeat the gods. Oscar refuses to chase after that kind of danger… until that kind of danger finds its way to him.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ARPEGGIO OF BLUE STEEL GN VOL 20 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222200

(W) Ark Performance (A / CA) Ark Performance

It's been seventeen long years since the Fleet of Fog took control of the oceans, barring humanity from traveling between continents or islands. Now, a weapon powerful enough to damage the Fog's vessels has finally been invented, and there's just one way of getting the critical information and prototypes from Japan to America, where the weapon can be produced. The submarine I-401, with its humanoid avatar-a "mental model" named Iona, who's taken the shape of a young girl-was once part of the Fleet of Fog. Captained by Chihaya Gunzo and his crew, the I-401 is the only ship under human control that can move freely through the seas. But she answers only to her captain, and he answers to no one.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222201

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 13.99

COLORLESS GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222202

(W) Kent (A / CA) Kent

A stylish noir-punk thriller set in a world stripped of its color and humanity. A cosmic disaster changed the Earth forever, stripping away every last drop of color from the world. Mankind also changed: the familiar human face is almost forgotten in a world now populated wholly by mutants. Against the backdrop of a moody urban landscape, a lone wolf investigator named Avidia relies on both his wits and extraordinary gun to hunt down the world's last hidden scraps of color. He soon crosses paths with a very special girl-one who just might hold the key to bringing back what the world has lost. This visually striking manga series is presented in two-tone printing that contrasts a gritty, monochromatic world with sudden electric splashes of neon color.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CORRESPONDENCE FROM END OF UNIVERSE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222203

Marko is a young Russian university student who is looking forward to finishing school so he can spend more time with his fiancée. However, those plans go out the window when he's abducted by aliens! These extraterrestrials have a mission for Marko, one that will take ten years. All Marko can do is make the most of it and get to know the strange creatures who are now his co-workers in this offbeat tale of a life far from Earth.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GRANDMASTER DEMONIC CULTIVATION MO DAO ZU SHI NOVEL VOL 02 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222205

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

Also known as MDZS, the blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China is now in English, for the very first time. Wei Wuxian was once one of the most powerful men of his generation, a talented and clever young cultivator who harnessed martial arts and spirituality into powerful abilities. But when the horrors of war led him to seek more power through demonic cultivation, the world's respect for his abilities turned to fear, and his death was celebrated throughout the land. Years later, he awakens in the body of an aggrieved young man who sacrifices his soul so that Wei Wuxian can exact revenge on his behalf. Though granted a second life, Wei Wuxian is not free from his first, nor the mysteries that appear before him now. Yet this time, he'll face it all with the righteous and esteemed Lan Wangji at his side, another powerful cultivator whose unwavering dedication and shared memories of their past will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222206

(W) Meguru Seto (A) Tomoyuki Hino (CA) Enoki Tomoyuki

At the invitation of his brother, who's studying abroad, Noir heads off to the town of Honest with Emma and Lola. Instead of a relaxing vacation spot, they find a city being attacked by a swarm of monsters! They learn that this "Great Invasion" occurs regularly, and to his surprise, Noir discovers that the person behind this event is someone he knows very well.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HITOMI CHAN IS SHY WITH STRANGERS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222207

(W) Chorisuke Natsumi

It's winter time for Hitomi-chan and Usa-kun! Between a heavy snowfall and a special Christmas spent together, the supposedly shy Hitomi-chan begins to show her assertive side. As the two grow ever closer and their bond ever sweeter, this slice-of-high-school-life-rom-com steps it up to the next level!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

I DONT GET IT LOOKS LIKE I WAS REINCARNATED GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222208

(W) Ashi (A / CA) Ashi

In this isekai tale, a male scientist from Earth is reborn as an orphan girl in a world of swords and sorcery. Ren is a young girl in a primitive world of magic and brutality. Sold as a slave and about to be delivered to an unscrupulous merchant, she suddenly awakens to vivid memories of a past life: a world called Earth, where Ren was both a grown man and a research scientist. Now, she must learn to survive, combining her knowledge of science from her past life with her talent in magic from this life.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

I THINK I TURNED MY FRIEND INTO A GIRL GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222210

(W) Azusa Banjo (A / CA) Azusa Banjo

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, the path to a new life isn't quite so straight and narrow. Kenshirou Midou has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession secret from almost everyone except for his childhood friend Hiura Mihate. One day, Kenshirou gets permission to practice applying makeup on Hiura, and the results are earth-shattering: Hiura's appearance transforms from a plain, undersized boy to a pretty, petite girl, and Kenshirou discovers just how freeing it is to apply his passion! Yet he's not the only one who finds the process liberating. Hiura likes the makeup, and the subsequent "dress-up" in feminine clothes, and decides to start wearing the girls' uniform to school. Kenshirou doesn't understand if he's unlocked something in Hiura, or if he's simply seeing a new side to his childhood buddy that he never noticed before. What are these feelings bubbling between them now-is this attraction truly new?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 13.99

IM A TERMINAL CANCER PATIENT BUT IM FINE GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222211

(W) Hilnama (A / CA) Hilnama

After being diagnosed with terminal colon cancer, the creator documents her physical and emotional journey through treatment in this powerful memoir manga. At 38 years old, Hilnama, a manga artist, is diagnosed with colon cancer. Never one to lose hope or give in to despair, she begins cancer treatments despite the deadly diagnosis. But when going through such a grueling process, it can be difficult to keep a positive outlook. When faced with the struggles and trials of life, Hilnama turns to what she knows: writing and creating manga again, drawing herself as a rabbit in a world of humans and hospitals. This poignant and down-to-earth account of diagnosis, treatment, and living with terminal disease will be a reference for positivity and perseverance for years to come.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MACHIMAHO MADE WRONG PERSON MAGICAL GIRL GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222212

(W) Souryuu (A / CA) Souryuu

While searching for a brave candidate to become a magical girl and defend the world from evil, a mythical creature finds Kayo Majiba, a cute young lady who seems like the perfect fit. But when this newly turned magical girl proves to be a crude delinquent who goes berserk in a conflict, it becomes clear that this may have been a terrible mistake. Now evil-and any innocent bystanders-will face the rage of a magical girl gone wrong!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA GN VOL 14 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222213

(W) Makoto Fukami (A / CA) Seigo Tokiya

When the Earth was threatened by the sudden appearance of undead creatures, a group of young women blessed with powers from a mysterious source rose to defeat them. Now, after three years of apparent peace, the same malevolent creatures have resurfaced. Five magical girls are once again conscripted to war as the Magical Girl Special Ops force, to defend mankind from an unholy nemesis!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MARS RED GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222214

(W) Bunou Fujisawa (A) Kemuri Karakara

It's the early 20th century and Aoi is a young newspaper reporter investigating a series of grisly murders. When she gets too close to the culprit, she discovers that there is a secret team of vampires working for the military… and that one of the vampires is her supposedly dead friend! This team, known as Code Zero, is the government's best hope at stopping violence caused by other vampires. What on earth has Aoi stepped into?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MASTERFUL CAT DEPRESSED AGAIN TODAY GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222215

(W) Hitsuji Yamada (A) Hitsuji Yamada

When Saku took in a stray black cat, she never expected that he would become the equivalent of a housekeeping life partner. But Yukichi, a giant cat who towers over Saku, is not your ordinary feline. He takes great pride in his culinary skills, and a good sale at the supermarket always gets his whiskers twitching. Saku may not have her act together yet, but at least she has Yukichi!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222216

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to… eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming new series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon…

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MONSTER GUILD DARK LORDS NO GOOD COMEBACK GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222217

(W) Tourou (A / CA) Tourou

It's hard to defeat a mighty hero when he keeps coming back to life – in fact, it's impossible. The Dark Lord, stuck in a loop of battling a good guy who won't stay dead, finally loses the fight and meets his own end… or so it would seem. The Dark Lord saved himself by putting his soul into an empty vessel, and now he's about to stage his own comeback. He may be weak now, but along with his newly formed fellowship of misfits – a slime, an orc, an ifrit, and a dark elf – he's convinced he can rebuild his evil empire, one bumbling step at a time.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI ROXY GETS SERIOUS GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222218

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

Roxy's life is a lonely one – out of all her tribe, she's the only one without the power of telepathy. Her days pass in silence, while people speak words she can never hear. But when she saves the life of a wandering witch, Roxy gets the chance of a lifetime: the opportunity to study as a magician's apprentice, and leave her strange home behind! Don't miss this brand-new tale in the Mushoku Tensei universe: the journey of Roxy, fated to be a star among magicians!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINNESS SIDE STORY GIRLS PATCH GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222219

(W) Satoru Yamaguchi (A / CA) Satoru Yamaguchi

A yuri manga anthology based on the hit My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novels, manga, and anime!This book features nine stories focusing on the heroines and their dazzling emotions of the highly popular doom-avoidance-strategy romantic comedy!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99

NEW GAME GN VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222220

(W) Shoutarou Tokunou (A / CA) Shoutarou Tokunou

Aoba Suzukaze may look like a middle schooler, but she's actually a character designer fresh out of high school. Not only is she working for the company that put out one of her favorite games, she also gets to spend her days modeling and creating characters. Follow her adorable shenanigans in this 4-panel slice-of-life as she learns the ropes of the industry and gets to know her co-workers.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 13.99

NIGHTFALL TRAVELERS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222221

(W) Tomohi (A / CA) Tomohi

Two girls explore their haunted hometown in this beautifully illustrated manga. Akane, a member of her school's newspaper club, has a new assignment: write about the "haunted" places in her sprawling town. She decides to invite the new (and seemingly lonely) transfer student to come with her on her ghost hunt, sparking a friendship between them. As the two girls embark on their own little adventure down labyrinthian staircases, across cryptic sidestreets, and through dark and foreboding tunnels, they discover that there might be some truth to all the spooky stories, after all!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 15.99

NURSE HITOMIS MONSTER INFIRMARY GN VOL 14 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222222

(W) Shake-O (A / CA) Shake-O

Welcome to the nurse's office! School Nurse Hitomi is more than happy to help you with any health concerns you might have. Whether you're dealing with growing pains or shrinking spurts, body parts that won't stay attached, or a pesky invisibility problem, Nurse Hitomi can provide a fresh look at the problem with her giant, all-seeing eye. So come on in! The nurse is ready to see you!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222223

(W) Nekoko (A) Rio

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters-the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAVIORS BOOK CAFE STORY IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222224

(W) Kyouka Izumi (A) Reiko Sakurada

After being transported to another world by an orb that calls itself "God," Tsukina used her newfound magical powers to open up a cozy book café. Now that she's settled in, she's started dating Il, a handsome soldier. However, Tsukina can't relax just yet. Othel's powerful neighboring countries are making some suspicious moves, and as tensions rise, a new savior arrives at the castle. Is he there to help the kingdom, or is he a new enemy for Tsukina to worry about?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEASIDE STRANGER GN VOL 03 HARUKAZE NO ETRANGER (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222225

(W) Kanna Kii (A) Kanna Kii

After returning to Shun's hometown-and moving into his family's old shop-Shun and Mio have begun their new, if slightly offbeat, life. But just as they're settling in, Shun's younger brother, Fumi, catches these two lovers in the act! With Sakurako's help, Shun tells Fumi the unvarnished truth. Will his family finally be able to accept him for who he is?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SERVAMP GN VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222226

(W) Tanaka Strike (A / CA) Tanaka Strike

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of nonintervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SLOW LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD I WISH GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222227

(W) Shige (A) Nagayori

Even after "winning" Wendy in a duel, Itsuki's opponent still refuses to yield. In his anger, Dardaril throws a tantrum which destroys half the Alchemist Guild! It seems like despite Itsuki's attempts to exist quietly, his new life continues to race along!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SUCCUBUS AND HITMAN GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222228

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

Gamo Shoya is a dead man. At least, he was Gamo Shoya-inside his body resides the soul of someone else, murdered but brought back to life in his body. Now a student living a life that's not his own, Shoya is haunted by Armelina, a beautiful demon succubus who has given him a new role: hitman. She can't kill humans directly, but she can use Shoya to hunt and kill the wicked who prowl the streets, leaving their departing souls ripe for Armelina to devour. In exchange, she'll help him hunt down whoever killed him in the first place. It's a dark path for Shoya. The only thing he has left to lose is his soul.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 13.99

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222230

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

Hanagaki Takemichi was once a low-life punk, but after biting off more than he could chew with a gang in middle school, he ran away from his old life. Now that he's an adult, the gang that once terrorized him has grown into the largest gang in Tokyo, and they've started killing people-including his old girlfriend! After learning this news, a mysterious force on a train platform shoves Takemichi right in front of an approaching train. As his life flashes before his eyes, he blinks to find himself transported back to middle school, before he fled from the gang! Now he has the chance to right what went wrong all those years ago. Can he save his girlfriend's life in the future-and what else might he change if he's rewriting the past?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 22.99

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222231

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

Angelica was been working to patch things up with Olivia, but then she learns from the daughter of Count Ofree that Olivia has been forced to accompany Leon on his battle against the sky pirates! Can Leon prevail against his aerial enemies and save the kingdom, or is the whole campaign nothing but a plan by the aristocrats to eliminate both the heretical hero and the troublesome commoner girl?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 12.99

UZAKI CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222232

(W) Take (A / CA) Take

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana-his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman-has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13.99

WEAKEST CONTESTANT IN ALL SPACE & TIME GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222233

(W) Masato Hisa (A / CA) KRSG

Hitomu is a young guy with no goals or dreams: he goes to work, comes home, sleeps, and repeats. That changes when he's abducted by a god and forced to participate in a gladiatorial tournament to find the weakest being in all of space and time! After Hitomu loses repeatedly, he's set against four weakling opponents to fight to the death… but he instead finds a way to escape, breaking out his fellow "losers": a ghost boy, a slime girl, a useless robot, and a bug monster. Now fugitives on a hostile planet, the five weirdos must rely on each other. Alone they can't do squat, but together they just might be able to survive.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YOUNG LADIES DONT PLAY FIGHTING GAMES GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222234

(W) Eri Ejima (A / CA) Eri Ejima

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

NPC IN VILLAGE SIM GAME MUST BE REAL GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR222266

(W) Namako Hirukuma (A) Kazuhiko Morita

Yoshio is 30 years old, with no job and a shut-in lifestyle. His mundane days and nights are suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of The Village of Fate, an experimental game with graphics like nothing he's ever seen before. In the game, he takes on the role of a guardian deity who watches over the people of a new village, but he finds that the game characters are so intelligent, reactive, and human that he starts wondering if they could be real people somehow. Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives, Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BERSERK OF GLUTTONY LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222236

(W) Isshiki Ichika (A) fame

Fate has a new quest: chase down Myne and close the Door to Distant Lands-and maybe get some answers out of his resurrected father. This time, however, he's heading out with a whole party in tow, including Eris, Memil, and Roxy. But Fate's not the only one wrestling with this new camaraderie. Roxy's glad to finally be fighting by Fate's side, but she knows she won't be able to stay there unless she too reaches the Domain of E… if she can survive it.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222237

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A / CA) Shunsaku Tomose

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222238

(W) Kennoji (A / CA) Matsuuni

Reiji teams up with the town toolmaker on a new invention, which brings everyone together for a wet 'n' wild battle royale! After all the excitement, he and his employees take a day off to enjoy a group hike. The crew's new griffin companion helps them out in all sorts of ways… Wait, what's that smell? It's gotta be progress!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MOST HERETICAL LAST BOSS QUEEN VILLAINESS LN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222242

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she… Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS GREATEST CLAN NOVEL SC VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222243

(W) Sasami Nitori (A) Sasami Nitori

Noel longs to be a Seeker like his heroic grandfather, slaying the beasts that emerge from Abysses and exploring far-off lands. Unfortunately, it turns out he's nothing but a measly Talker-a job with no combat skills whatsoever. Undaunted, Noel sets out to establish the strongest clan in all the land, using his silver-tongued Talker skills to unite assassins and heroes under his leadership.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222244

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 13.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222245

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A / CA) Llo

When a 30-year-old salaryman and games enthusiast is suddenly killed in a car accident, he finds himself reborn into a fantasy world… but in the form of a sword! Now he's in search of a beautiful woman to wield him, and a cat girl named Fran might be the exact adventuring partner he needs.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SURVIVAL IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY MISTRESS SC NOVEL VOL 02 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222246

(W) Ryuto

It's official: Sylphy has Kousuke wrapped around her little finger! His beautiful dark elf mistress wants to liberate her kin, and Kousuke's ready to get the job done! Their first order of business is building a giant stone wall around the elven village to keep out any threats. After a hard day's work, Kousuke always finds himself in the arms of a lovely lady or three!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99

TUNNEL TO SUMMER EXIT OF GOODBYES SC NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR222247

(W) Mei Hachimoku (A / CA) Kukka

The award-winning, bittersweet sci-fi tale of a mysterious tunnel, time travel, and young summer love. Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side… in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel-but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99