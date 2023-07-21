Posted in: Comics, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: eisner awards, sdcc

The Eisner Awards 2023, Live And Updating

It's the annual Eisner Awards, as presented at San Diego Comic-Con by the great and the good, to the great and the good.

It's the annual Eisner Awards, as presented at San Diego Comic-Con by the great and the good, to the great and the good. First-time nominee Zoe Thorogood has had six nominations, Thomas Woodruff has withdrawn after controversy and Bex Ollerton has been crowdfunded to attend, with Mark Waid dropping $250 to help her to the show. And here I am, stuck in London. Nevertheless, I will be updating this list of nominations through the night as winners are declared. Good luck to all! The winner will be bolded in the list of nominees.

Awarded:

Best Lettering

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC): Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)

Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)

Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse), I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)

Best Digital Comic

Barnstormers, by Scott Snyder and Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)

All Princesses Die Before Dawn, by Quentin Zuttion, translation by M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Behind the Curtain, by Sara del Giudice, translation by M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Ripple Effects, by Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder, and Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)

Sixty Years in Winter, by Ingrid Chabbert and Aimée de Jongh, translation by Matt Madden (Europe Comics)

Best Webcomic

Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=5

Deeply Dave, by Grover, http://www.deeplydave.com/

Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy, by Tony Cliff, https://www.delilahdirk.com/dd4/dd4-p46.html

The Mannamong, by Michael Adam Lengyel, https://mannamong.com/episode-1/

Spores, by Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/22ink1.html

Best Writer

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)

Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)

Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)

Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)

Best Writer/Artist

Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)

Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)

Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)

Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)

Zoe Thorogood, It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)

Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then . . . (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill's Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Best Humor Publication

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 Years Old)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog (Image)

Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)

Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Best Coloring

Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)

Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)

Alex Ross and Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)

Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins; The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin; The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone; The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)

Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)

Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)

Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Best Publication Design

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

PanelXPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)

Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

Comic Book Creator, edited by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

The Comics Journal #308, edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)

Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly

Best Comics-Related Book

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

Still To be Awarded:

Best Short Story

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Best Continuing Series

Daredevil, by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)

Killadelphia, by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)

Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

She-Hulk, by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)

Best Limited Series

Best New Series

Best Anthology

Best Reality-Based Work

Best Graphic Memoir

Best Graphic Album—New

