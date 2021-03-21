The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Comics Creator Credits Hit eBay Sales

Sam Wilson / The Falcon created by STAN LEE and GENE COLAN

The Winter Soldier created by ED BRUBAKER and STEVE EPTING

Bucky Barnes and Captain America created by JOE SIMON and JACK KIRBY

With Special Thanks To DANIEL ACUNA • JOHN BYRNE • MARK GRUENWALD • BOB LAYTON • DAVID MICHELINIE • TOM MORGAN • PAUL NEARY • NICK SPENCER

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has learned over how to do creator credits, more than WandaVision, breaking out the creators of the main characters with their own credits.

So Stan Lee and Gene Colan get The Falcon from Captain America #117 in 1969.

Joe Simon and Jack Kirby get Bucky and Captain America from Captain America Comics #1 in 1939.

And Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting get The Winter Soldier from Captain America #6 in 2005, even if Ed Brubaker isn't entirely down with that right now.

But the others?

Nick Spencer and Daniel Acuna created the Captain America: Sam Wilson comic books that saw The Falcon become Captain America, including a patriotic winged suit close to the one he sports in the TV show. Although not Rick Remender who made the change with Carlos Pacheco in Captain America #25 and Stuart Immonen in All-New Captain America #1. But Spencer and Acuna also created the second Falcon, Joaquín Torres who took over the role, in Captain America: Sam Wilson #3 and #5.

The Flag-Smasher was created by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary in Captain America #312 in 1985. They also created John Walker, as Super-Patriot in Captain America #323 in 1986,

Whereas Tom Morgan drew Captain America #333 in 1987 where Walker became Captain America. Neary was back for Captain America #354 in 1989 when he became U.S. Agent.

James Rhodes, War Machine, who makes an appearance, was created by David Michelinie, John Byrne and Bob Layton back in Iron Man #118 in 1979. And who isn't mentioned in the credits?

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for creating Batroc The Leaper.

Robert Morales and Kyle Baker for creating Isaiah Bradley, the first Captain America.

Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha for creating Madripoor.

Roger McKenzie, Roger Stern, Sal Buscema for creating the Power Broker Inc.

Maybe these credits are to come in subsequent episodes?