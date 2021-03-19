The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Bucky Arrives at S.H. Figuarts

Tamashii Nations is ready for some more Marvel action as the company reveals their new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier figures. We have already seen Sam Wilson fly on in, well, now it is still for the Winter Soldier to make his appearance. Bucky Barnes is back and ready to help the legacy of Captain America live on with this amazing detail and articulated S.H. Figures figure. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier figure will come with a secondary head, Captain America shield, and swappable hand parts. This figure is a must-have collectible for any fan of the recent Marvel Studios and a perfect companion piece for Sam Wilson.

It must be hard for Bucky Barnes to live in this modern world after his time as the Winter Soldier. The last person who really knows who is is is now an old man now who has already live a new full life. We can't expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to show us how Bucky will go on to honor his friend and make his own name in this big world. We can not wait to see what this story and this figure offer. Pre-orders are expected to release today, and fans can find the product listing here. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes S.H. Figuarts figure is expected to release in August 2021, and he will be priced around $80 and don't forget to add that Sam Wilson to your collection to have a complete set.

S.H.Figuarts Bucky Barnes (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) – Tamashii Web Shop-limited item

Product Specifications

Height: about 150mm

Material: ABS, PVC

Set Contents

Body

Replacement wrist left and right 3 types each

Replacement head

A set of shield parts

A set of dedicated pedestals

Price: 8,800JPY (tax included)

Release Date: August 2021