Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys, the dark knight

McFarlane Toys Debuts New DC Movie Statues with The Dark Knight

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest DC Movie statue line with The Dark Knight

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces a new DC Movie Statue of Batman from The Dark Knight.

Capturing Christian Bale's portrayal, the statue stands 9.4" tall with detailed craftsmanship.

Exclusive hand-numbered limited edition, enhancing its collectible appeal for fans.

Available for pre-order at $249.99, set for a November 2024 release on the McFarlane Store.

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct have unveiled a striking new addition to their growing statue collection with DC Movie Statues. This is a new series that will seemingly feature iconic DC Comics characters right from the big screen, and of course, Batman is kicking things off. This is not any ordinary Batman either, as this version comes to life from the Christopher Nolan Trilogy with The Dark Knight. Standing tall at 9.4 inches, this meticulously crafted statue captures the raw power and essence of Christian Bale's remarkable version of the Caped Crusader. The statue will feature his outfit right from The Dark Knight, with the sleek all-black armored design and possibly a posed fabric cape.

Each statue is not only intricately detailed but also hand-numbered, emphasizing its exclusivity and collectible value among fans and enthusiasts alike. It is nice to see McFarlane Toys and DC Direct step into the DC Cinematic Multiverse with their DC movie Statues. Hopefully, we will get more movie heroes than just Batman, but it would be sweet to see some Kilmer and Clooney statues. Collectors can bring home Batman's enduring legacy from the legendary trilogy from the late 2000s for a mighty $249.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store, with the statue getting a November 2024 release.

Batman (The Dark Knight: DC Movie Statues)

"Arguably the greatest super hero film of all-time, comes to life in epic 3D form. Don't miss the opportunity to capture Batman from 2008's The Dark Knight."

The 1:6 scale statue features Batman in a striking pose, standing atop a movie logo inspired base.

This statue is esstential to any Batman collector.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 9.4" tall (including base).

1:6th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is inspired by the movie The Dark Knight.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!