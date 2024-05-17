Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Missing Link Bumblebee Rolls Out with New Hasbro Figure

Hasbro is back with a new set of Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link figures celebrating 40 years of the legendary franchise

Hasbro celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Transformers franchise in grand style with the debut of the Transformers Missing Link figures. This impressive line pays homage to the beloved Generation 1 (G1) Takara Tomy. designs but introduces them to the modern age with updated detail and articulation. Cliffjumper recently got his very own Missing Link release, and now another fan-favorite Autobot has arrived with Bumblebee. Bee will have animation-accurate detail and will be able to convert into his signature compact Volkswagen-styled vehicle mode. As for accessories, not much is included besides a laser blaster and Japanese-language instructions. Hasbro also included a heat-sensitive sticker feature on Bumblebee that reveals a hidden design when touched. Transformers collectors will surely travel back in time when they get this figure in their hands in February 2024. Pre-orders are already live for a few Transformers Missing Link figures with Optimus Prime, Cliffjumper, and, of course, Bumblebee. Rollout!

Transformers Missing Link C-03 Bumblebee

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-03 Bumblebee! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco! This action figure converts from robot to Volkswagen Beetle car and comes with a laser blaster."

"Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design. This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY: This Missing Link C-03 Bumblebee figure celebrates 40 years of converting robots by modifying the G1 Bumblebee toy design to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco!

