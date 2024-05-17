Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link Cliffjumper

Hasbro is back with a new set of Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link figures celebrating 40 years of the legendary franchise

Article Summary Hasbro releases Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link Cliffjumper for the 40th anniversary.

Cliffjumper transforms into his iconic red car with a heat-sensitive sticker for hidden designs.

Now available for pre-order, Cliffjumper features updated articulation and G1 nostalgia.

The collectible comes in original packaging with Japanese instructions, priced at $39.99.

Hasbro is celebrating four decades of Transformers with their latest release adding a new Autobot to the Missing Link Collection. As part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations, this new line breathes fresh life into classic G1 Transformers while staying true to their original alt-modes. Cliffjumper has just arrived for the Missing Link series, which combines original Takara Tomy nostalgia with modern innovation. From enhanced articulation to updated features, Transformers fans get to see these classic heroes with some new life like never before.

Cliffjumper, known for his fiery personality and courage, is meticulously crafted with attention to detail and will convert into his iconic red car mode. There is even a heat-sensitive sticker placed on friendly Autobt, which will reveal a hidden design when touched. Collectors can step into the past with Cliffjumper and Hasbro once again with this Transformers Missing Link release that will come in original Takara Tomy packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Pre-orders are already live with Hasbro for $39.99, with Cliffjumper arriving in February 2025.

Transformers Missing Link C-04 Cliffjumper

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-04 Cliffjumper! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco! This action figure converts from robot to car and comes with a laser blaster."

"Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design. This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY: This Missing Link C-04 Cliffjumper figure celebrates 40 years of converting robots by modifying the G1 Cliffjumper toy design to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco!

