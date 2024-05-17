Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Choose Your Wand with LEGO's New Harry Potter Ollivanders Set

The magic of LEGO comes to life once again with some brand new sets heading our way including another Harry Potter set

Article Summary Discover LEGO Harry Potter magic with the new 744-piece Ollivanders set.

Experience Diagon Alley: build Ollivanders Wand Shop and Madam Malkin's Robes.

Set includes 26 wands, detailed minifigures, and Hogwarts clothing accessories.

Connect with other Diagon Alley sets for an enchanting LEGO wizarding world.

Step into the enchanting world of LEGO Harry Potter once more as wizards and witches return to Diagon Alley. A brand new 744-piece set has arrived, allowing fans to choose their very own wand and Hogwarts clothes by building Ollivanders and Madam Malkin's Robes! Explore Diagon Alley with Ollivanders, where every aspiring witch and wizard can find their perfect wand. LEGO put a lot of magic and detail into the wand ship with a total of 26 wands to choose from, including Harry Potter's! Wizards and witches can then head over to Madam Malkin's Robes for all your Hogwarts attire needs. With two buildable mannequins, students can pick their new classroom look with this charming shop that has everything to make your wizarding wardrobe come true. Detailed minifigures of Mr. Ollivander and Madam Malkin herself are included, along with Harry Potter, Padma Patil, a wizard student, and a witch. This LEGO set captures the magical essence of Diagon Alley in a brick built spellbinding way that is priced at $89.99 and is set for a June 2024 release.

LEGO Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin's Robes

"Open Ollivanders™ & Madam Malkin's Robes (76439) shops for magical playtime adventures with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Diagon Alley™ toy building set for kids. A wizard gift toy for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fan aged 8 and up, it features highly detailed LEGO brick models of 2 iconic Diagon Alley shops, each packed with playful accessory elements. Ollivanders wand shop features a removable box on the shelves containing Harry Potter's wand, wand racks, a ladder and a total of 26 wands. Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions shop has mannequins, hats and cloak elements."

"The collectible toy playset also includes 6 LEGO minifigures – Harry Potter, Garrick Ollivander™, Madam Malkin, Padma Patil, a wizard student, and a witch with a barrow of flowers – for creative play. Ollivanders and Madam Malkin's can be connected to each other and to other LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley models (sold separately) to create an enchanting brick-built shopping street."

