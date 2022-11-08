The Fate Of Dr Fate & Monkey Prince in New Golden Age & Lazarus Planet

Today's New Golden Age #1 sees a 31st-century Justice Society being created, separate from the Legion of Super Heroes – and the Golden Age Legionnaire, whomever they may be.

While today's Batman Vs Robin looks at the magical powers being gathered within the DC Universe, including the Queen Of Fables, as co-created by series writer Mark Waid for JLA, twenty-two years ago.

All the magic being sucked out of people. While the Dr Fate of the 31st Century can't see beyond that date.

Maybe it should look to its own past, as to how it was used and abused.

As a receptacle for all kinds of magical beings and powers, seemingly undefeatable. Well, for a thousand years at least.

While the events if Batman Vs Robin set up the Lazarus Planet to come, including a guest-star from the Monkey Prince comic. Told you this was going to be big… and pig…

Monkey Prince first appeared as Marcus Sun, adopted by Gothamites, found himself bullied at school only to be transported to the Monkey King's home on Flower Fruit Mountain, where he learned that the legendary Chinese mythological figure, Monkey King was his real father, revealing monkey-based powers alongside a changing appearance. And now Lazarus Planet is at his hairy feet…

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

BATMAN VS ROBIN #3 (OF 5)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

LAZARUS PLANET: ALPHA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

CHANGE THE WORLD.

Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

MONKEY PRINCE #10

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by EJIKURE 吳偉傑

1:25 variant cover by AUDREY MOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

BATMAN VS. ROBIN TIE-IN!

Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince's existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!