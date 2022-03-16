The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Josh Williamson and Rafa Sandoval have, on social media, been sharing different looks at upcoming scenes in Justice League #75, the final issue of the series set in the very near DC Comics future and in which it is promised that the Justice League will die. The first is the finished, fully inked versions posted by Williamson, the second when spot blacks had yet to be filled in, as well as the marking of the Bristol board onto which it was drawn.

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

So we have the Justice League, all of them, fighting Darkseid, Eclipso, Nekron, Doomsday, Ares, Pariah, The Empty Hand, the Upside Down Man and more.

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

All are wearing chains as well. Apparently, Kids just Love them. And will it mean that Superman, either of him, will get to break them at some point? It is his trademarkable thing after all, hence the whole Warworld situation.


The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

But who, of all of them, will come to the rescue? Or will it be too late? What will the Justice League die for?

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

Of course it's the guy with the trick arrows.

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

And this oe seems to have some rehabilitating effect. A Lantern ring on the rip of a green arrow? That does feel like a new trick.

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

Justice League #75 is published on April 19th and goes to FOC this coming weekend.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez
Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE! Retail: $6.99 FOC Date: 3/20/2022 In-Store Date: 4/19/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.