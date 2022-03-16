The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)

Josh Williamson and Rafa Sandoval have, on social media, been sharing different looks at upcoming scenes in Justice League #75, the final issue of the series set in the very near DC Comics future and in which it is promised that the Justice League will die. The first is the finished, fully inked versions posted by Williamson, the second when spot blacks had yet to be filled in, as well as the marking of the Bristol board onto which it was drawn.

So we have the Justice League, all of them, fighting Darkseid, Eclipso, Nekron, Doomsday, Ares, Pariah, The Empty Hand, the Upside Down Man and more.

All are wearing chains as well. Apparently, Kids just Love them. And will it mean that Superman, either of him, will get to break them at some point? It is his trademarkable thing after all, hence the whole Warworld situation.





But who, of all of them, will come to the rescue? Or will it be too late? What will the Justice League die for?

Of course it's the guy with the trick arrows.

And this oe seems to have some rehabilitating effect. A Lantern ring on the rip of a green arrow? That does feel like a new trick.

Justice League #75 is published on April 19th and goes to FOC this coming weekend.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE! Retail: $6.99 FOC Date: 3/20/2022 In-Store Date: 4/19/2022