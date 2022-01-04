The First 2022 Appearance Of Maps As Robin In Batman #119 (Spoilers)

Mia Mizoguchi, also known as Maps Mizoguchi was created by Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl for Gotham Academy in 2014. An excitable and curious student of Gotham Academy, she also appeared in Batgirl, Convergence, and Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes. Alongside Olive, Kyle, and other students, she formed the Detective Club to explore the mysteries surrounding the archaic Academy, help Olive uncover the mysteries of her past, and get on Damian Wayne's nerves.

An expert at Cartography, hence her nickname, she was also quite adept at throwing a couple of Batarangs, given to her by Robin.

And as of last year's Batman: Black And White #3, she's also on the list of Robins herself, courtesy of her co-creator Karl Kerschl. Could there be more Robin Maps to come, or was this to remain a one-off?

Because we also noted that Becky Cloonan gave us a Maps-as-Robin reference in the far-far-future set Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, co-written by Michael W. Conrad, and drawn by Jen Bartel, with her very distinct hairclip.

Well, today's Batman #119, featuring a Maps story by Karl Kerschl. With Mia meeting Bruce Wayne again…

With a mission to pursue, a mystery to solve and a costume in a bag to dig out.

And a Batman to catch her in the act…

The first Maps-as-Robin and Batman team-up? You betcha. Because, no, Maps isn't going home any time soon…

BATMAN #119 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor? Backup: Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi must play detective when a classmate goes missing… Even with Batman's help, can this dynamic duo solve this mystery?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022