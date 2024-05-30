Posted in: Comics, Comics, Comics Publishers, Heritage Sponsored, Marvel Comics, Sponsored | Tagged: Alex Schomburg, Amazing Adventures, Ziff-Davis

Ziff Davis Amazing Adventures #2 With Alex Schomburg, Up for Auction

Amazing Adventures ran for six issues from Ziff-Davis beginning in 1950, issue #2 features work by Alex Schomburg, Bernard Sachs and more.

There have been a number of Amazing Adventures comic book series from Marvel Comics. And also one before Marvel, which they basically nbicked the title from. Before Marvel, there was Ziff-Davis, and Amazing Adventures was a 1950's science fiction anthology comic with painted covers, doing its best to look like the pulp sci-fi prose anthology of fame, Amazing Stories, which they have previously published. Amazing Adventures ran for six sporadic issues, beginning in 1950 with two issues, then three issues in June, August, and November 1951, a final issue in the autumn of 1952. Its artists included Murphy Anderson, Bernard Krigstein, and Don Perlin, and Alex Schomburg. But Amazing Adventures #2, with a spectacular painted cover by Allen Anderson that is being auctioned from Heritage Arts Auction, in a CGC 4.5 grade.

Amazing Adventures #2 (Ziff-Davis, 1951) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages. Painted cover by Allen Anderson. Anderson, Alex Schomburg, and Murphy Anderson art. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $110. CGC census 2/24: 6 in 4.5, 29 higher. CGC Grader Notes:center front cover, crease breaks color, front cover multiple finger bends breaks color, left bottom back cover chip out, left center back cover fingerprints, right bottom front cover crease breaks color, right center front cover tear, spine multiple bend breaks color, spine multiple hole

As for Ziff-Davis, well, they moved with the times. Founded in 1927 by William Bernard Ziff Sr. and Bernard George Davis, they were mostly a publisher of hobbyist magazines, such as cars, photography, and electronics, and began with Popular Aviation. In the seventies, they moved into broadcasting with a number of NBC and CBS affiliate stations across the USA, and then the network ZDTV, later TechTV.

Since 1980, Ziff Davis mostly published computer-related magazines such as such as PC Magazine, Popular Electronics, and Computer Shopper, and then websites such as 1UP, establishing Ziff Davis as an Internet information company. And now primarily owns technology- and health-oriented media websites, online shopping-related services, internet connectivity services, gaming and entertainment brands, and cybersecurity and martech tools. In 2012, Ziff Davis, was acquired by cloud computing services company J2 Global for $167 million. They have been on quite an Amazing Adventure themselves… with their hundredth anniversary just round the corner.

