The First Five Pages Of Superman #19 by Joshua Williamson & Dan Mora

Superman #19 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora who is drawing everything these days, picks right up from the final Absolute Power.

Article Summary Superman #19 begins with Superman facing a hellish future, possibly linked to Doomsday's ominous return.

Lois Lane recalls her first thrilling encounter with Superman, marked by a daring interview.

Amanda Waller's amnesia complicates her upcoming trial; meanwhile, Perry White runs for mayor.

Lois Lane is surprisingly revealed as Superwoman, raising questions on her new role and powers.

But first it starts at its end. With Superman somewhere that looks awfully like hell.

But looks more like the end of the world, billenniua away, with a Superman who survived, and a Time Trapper who has summoned him. One way or another, Doomsday is coming.

But back in the present, we see Lois Lane's first interview with Superman, which she acquired by jumping out of a window, and when Superman had an old-timey S shield. Do you think that still stands for Hope? Also, how long ago would this have had to have been now to have a black and white photo on the cover?

And enough time it seems has past, all of 52 days perhaps, for Amanda Waller to go on trial… though how much she remembers now may make that one tricky. And it looks at last that Lana Lang is finally marrying John Henry Adams. Perry White is still running for mayor. Neo Kekoa is still Chief of the Metropolis Police Department, Luc Luther's Mercy is still around, Supergirl is leaving, but one more thing…

…Lois Lane is Superwoman. It's almost like she could give Jimmy the shot if she wanted. But she doesn't. She's just mean… Superman #19 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora is published on the 23rd of October.

SUPERMAN #19 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY! Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman's greatest enemies…the Time Trapper. Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

