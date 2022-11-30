The First Mistaken Super Fight From 1,000,000 BC in Avengers Assemble

There is a rule that when two superhero teams who don't know each other that well meet forth first time, they must fight, until they can work out that they are all actually on the same side. In today's Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 by Bryan Hitch and Jason Aaron, we discover that this trope has been around a lot longer than we might have anticipated, going back one million years Before Christ. With the Avengers of the modern day squaring off against the Avengers 1,000,000 BC.

And of course it begins with Odin, over a woman. His version of the Phoenix has left Odin, potentially pregnant with Thor, and Odin has not taken it well. Especially when Echo, the Phoenix of the present day, turns up in his back yard.

But everyone has something to say, from a Ghost Rider of the past effectively analysing the mixed morality of the present-day superheroes.

Valykrie showing that she is just as worthy to wield Mjolnir as Odin…

Nighthawk discovering that the original holder of a legacy title doesn't always match up to the current day iteration of it.

Red Hulk/Starbrand still needs somewhere to stand in order to his move. So why not take his ground away from him?

And it turns out it may not have been the first fight from the future that the Avengers 1,000,000 BC have had to contend with. I guess everyone wants to prove themselves against the originals. But if you are going to portray… one of the first superhero fights, might as well get Bryan Hitch to do it. There really is no one better…

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1 HITCH WRPAD CVR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220849

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS! From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99