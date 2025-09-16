Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Mark Russell, Mauricet, thanksgiving

The First Ten Pages Of Mark Russell And Mauricet's Thanksgiving

The majority of my knowledge of what Thanksgiving is, comes from the film Addams Family Values, which seems to have been mightily prescient in defining in a partisan fashion both sides of American history. You know, the one that happened and the one some people like to think happened.

And for this year's Thanksgiving, which I think is in November, Ahoy Comics is publishing a" gory and timely new horror-comedy one-shot" from writer Mark Russell, artist Mauricet and letterer Rob Steen, an "oversized 48-page issue about a family dinner gone horribly wrong. With three covers by Mauricet – a main cover, a "Blood for Dinner" variant, and a "Turkey Death" variant- published on the 22nd of October 22, 2025. Oh, okay so Thanksgiving is in November, okay.

And here are the first ten pages in an extended preview. FOC at the weekend…

"Thanksgiving: a day for American families, when the alienated, the estranged, and the politically antagonistic come together to perform unity—until the strain inevitably tears them apart. But for one family, the addition of a cruel and deadly secret—involving the continuing rampage of the mysterious Turkeyneck Killer—solidly binds them together in the saddest, most shameful way."

"Thanksgiving is a black comedy using the most American of holidays as a metaphor for what our nation is in danger of becoming," said writer Mark Russell. "t tells the story of a nuclear family with many of the same divisions you find within our nation and how deep the rifts between people become while we aren't paying attention. About how a monster lurks in plain sight, but we choose not to see it."

"Welcome to the Grandts family's Thanksgiving dinner," said artist Mauricet. "Please take a seat at the table. We are about to start serving the meal. For the appetizer, you will have a bit of dysfunctional America wrapped in cynical humor. For the main course, we offer you one of the most original serial killers the country has known. Still hungry? Expect a rather surprising dessert…"

"Mark got mad about something big and wrote this story—I think to help process it," said AHOY Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "I think it'll help us all process it. Whenever he gets mad, I hope he brings it to AHOY. Mauricet, meanwhile, is doing the best work of his career, but then he always seems to be."

