Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kneel Before Zod, zod

The Fridging Of Kneel Before Zod #3 Revealed (Spoilers)

Last month, Bleeding Cool mentioned that the third issue of Kneel Before Zod by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid would kick off a major Superman event

Article Summary Major Superman event set for 2025, kickstarted by 'Kneel Before Zod' #3.

Ursa's death marks a dramatic turn in the ongoing storyline.

General Zod faces power struggles and a shocking loss under a red sun.

'Kneel Before Zod' series pivotal to DC cosmic saga, not just a spin-off.

Last month, Bleeding Cool mentioned that in the third issue of the twelve-issue Kneel Before Zod by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid from DC Comics, things would kick off that would begin a major Superman event in 2025.

Previously, General Zod in the Kneel Before Zod has been gathering the troops for New Krypton, as well as pissing off his son Lor-Zod, but Lor-Zod's mother and Zod's right-hand woman Ursa is not so convinced of his worthiness.

And so the second issue ended with her getting Zod to kneel before her.

We suggested that might mean a change in title for the third issue, but we were wrong. So very wrong. Because as Bleeding Cool reported over a month ago, in Kneel Before Zod #3, published today Ursa dies. Very visibly, very clearly, there is no coming back from this one. As General Zod deals with issues regarding his own powers under a red sun…

…so he is unable to prevent what is to come.

This is The Death Of Ursa. The Fridging Of Ursa. Whatever you want to call it. And what that means for Zod, Lor-Zod, Superman, Earth.., well, that all starts here and will play out into next year.

Too many shops think this is an inconsequential spin-off mini-series that, at best, sets up Sinister Sons. It's far, far more than that… and yeah maybe, just maybe, you might want to pick up the first two issues while they are still at cover price. Zod does seem rather angry on the cover of Kneel Before Zod #4…

Ursa first appeared in the 1978 film Superman: The Movie, played by Sarah Douglas and more prominently in Superman II, and only made her comic book debut in Action Comics #845 in 2007. A similar character, Faora, made several appearances in the Superman comics, a Phantom Zone villain who first appeared in Action Comics #471 in 1977 while the first film was in the midst of production. She has appeared more regularly in the comics over the years, but Ursa has been preferred of late.

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #3 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

KNEEL BEFORE…URSA! Palace intrigue infects the House of Zod as war comes to New Kandor! What kind of chaos is wrought when alien invaders unleash their secret failsafe weapon? Who will survive? Who will die? You can't afford to miss this major turning point in the cataclysmic cosmic saga of Zod!In Shops: Mar 05, 2024 SRP: $3.99

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #4 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

THE AFTERMATH OF WAR! The brutal invasion of New Kandor has cost its supreme ruler everything he holds dear! But there will be a reckoning–and General Zod will not rest until he has enacted his bloody revenge! Let the universe tremble as Casey and McDaid deliver the newest chapter of DC's darkest cosmic odyssey. Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 3/10/2024 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #5 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

In the aftermath of war, General Zod hurtles closer to his dark fate! On the verge of losing everything–including his own life–a desperate and deranged Zod is faced with an all-new challenge…introducing–the Legion of Zod! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!