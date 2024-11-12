Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, Rocketfellers

The Future Of Ghost Machine Revealed In Rocketfellers #2

The Future of Ghost Machine in Rocketfellers #2 from Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg and Francis Manapul

Ghost Machine creators and part-owners Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Ivan Reis, and Peter Snejbjerg have created a jam piece with The Rocketfellers' co-create Francis Manapul for a double-page spread spanning the four known realities of Ghost Machine. And appearing in The Rocketfellers #2 out in December and going to FOC this week.

"this second issue unveils the villains' search through all four corners of Ghost Machine's realities, including the American history of hidden heroes The Unnamed (with Geiger, Redcoat, and Junkyard Joe), the sci-fi breakout hit Rook: Exodus, the twisted terrors of Hyde Street (who is that deadly scout?), and The Rocketfellers' own Family Oddyseys with the upcoming Hornsby & Halo, which is the ultimate experiment in nature vs. nurture by Tomasi and Snejbjerg."

This also includes the first visual from the upcoming Ghost Machine series, First Ghost by Brad Meltzer, a supernatural story set in the White House and part of The Unnamed Universe, which includes Redcoat, Junkyard Joe and Geiger. Redcoat, it turns out, was there when the White House was burned down by the British. And the First Ghost will be as a result of that…

ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240519

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A) Francis Manapul (CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

Wanted Dead or Alive: The Rocketfellers! Drone Bots scour the Ghost Machine Multiverse to track down the most dangerous fugitive family of the 25th century! But the Rocketfellers remain hidden in Earth's distant past: the year 2024! For now, the family navigates its new environment by searching for the perfect Christmas tree in hopes of an explosion-free holiday! Improbable guest appearances by Geiger, Rook, Redcoat, and the denizens of Hyde Street!In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $3.99 HORNSBY & HALO #2 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240483

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

Dark forces conspire to break the peace between Heaven and Hell! As Zach Halo and Rose Hornsby try to reconcile with the astonishing beings they became the previous night, they get caught in a cosmic conspiracy to destroy the tenuous truce made between the angels and demons. Thirteen-year-olds shouldn't be made to fight for something so existential…In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99

