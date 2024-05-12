Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Be The Ruler: Britannia, Bearded Brothers Games

Be The Ruler: Britannia Releases Free Prologue Demo

Bearded Brothers Games have a new free demo for you to play for Be The Ruler: Britannia, as you get a taste of the prologue.

Article Summary Free prologue demo of Be The Ruler: Britannia released by Bearded Brothers Games.

Choose-Your-Own-Adventure RPG set in early medieval England, forging dynasties.

Lead your lineage from 871 to 1066, facing historical events and military challenges.

Master the art of war and diplomacy in a game where your choices craft the kingdom's fate.

Indie game developer and publisher Bearded Brothers Games has released a new demo for Be The Ruler: Britannia for everyone to play. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure RPG in which you'll rile over early medieval England. As the king of these lands, you will be tasked with forging your own dynasty early on, and then playing the role of your descendants after you pass away. You'll pick up where the last ruler left off until your death, and so on, and so on. With all of your choices dictating the story and where it will lead your heritage. The team has released what is essentially the prologue to the game as a demo, giving you the chance to experience it and get a taste of what's to come. We have more info on the game below as well as the trailer above, as we now wait for a proper release date.

Be The Ruler: Britannia

Be The Ruler: Britannia is a challenging journey through time, an engaging game for strategy and RPG enthusiasts where every decision shapes the destiny of the kingdom over the centuries. Play the role of a ruler in a quasi-historical world, face military invasions, organize wars, and conquer territory alongside other historical figures. Lead your dynasty from 871 to 1066, navigating the rise of Alfred and the Norman invasion. Develop military strength, engage in battles, and conquer territories to fuel kingdom growth.

Build alliances, grant titles, and make critical decisions in a world shaped by interpersonal connections. Events unfold within a specific time frame, with immediate and future repercussions, sparking subsequent occurrences. Navigate a layer of plots and romances, employing both military and diplomatic strategies for territorial dominance. Experience battles in auto-battler format and manage the economy through construction, appointments, and decrees.

