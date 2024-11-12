Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: david marquez, gail simone

Future Changes To Cyclops And Nightcrawler Revealed (X-Men Spoilers)

Tomorrow, we will see the publication of Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez. And we have spoilers, spoilers, spoilers...

Tomorrow, we will see the publication of Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez. And we have spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… In Uncanny X-Men #1, we meet Harvey, calling himself Harvey X, a mutant child with a terminal brain tumour at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A big fan of the X-Men, the hospital organized a meeting between him and Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler and Wolverine.

With the power of precognition, he had a vision about the Outliers and then died, and Nightcrawler gave him the last rites. But that isn't the end of Harvey. In tomorrow's Uncanny X-Men #5, it seems that his touch to Rogue transferred something. Which explains a number of scenes in the issues since.

And with Rogue on her deathbed, her arm ripped in two, it seems that Harvey is back. He has stayed with her, just a little. And he has another vision to share…

We have a four-armed Nightcrawler. We have Professor Xavier wearing Magneto's helmet (I think). We have a female Cyclops. And we have Colossus being attacked by those robot dogs that we saw in a previous flash forward. Well, those who could check the QR code in Uncanny X-Men #1 that is…

Uncanny X-Men #5 is published tomorrow by Gail Simone and David Marquez from Marvel Comics.

UNCANNY X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240757

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

The brutal conclusion to the RED WAVE storyline is here! The Uncanny X-MEN face an unstoppable force of evil and death who reveals a shocking secret…but they may not survive long enough to face it! Will the next generation of young mutants stand by Rogue and her team or join the other side? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

