Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: david marquez, gail simone
Future Changes To Cyclops And Nightcrawler Revealed (X-Men Spoilers)
Tomorrow, we will see the publication of Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez. And we have spoilers, spoilers, spoilers...
Article Summary
- Discover Harvey X, a mutant fan with precognition from Uncanny X-Men #1, who alters Rogue's fate dramatically.
- Uncanny X-Men #5 reveals Rogue on her deathbed, tied to Harvey's mysterious powers and visions.
- Preview a future with a four-armed Nightcrawler and Professor Xavier donning Magneto's iconic helmet.
- Uncover shocking secrets and confrontations in the RED WAVE conclusion hitting comic shops tomorrow.
Tomorrow, we will see the publication of Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez. And we have spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… In Uncanny X-Men #1, we meet Harvey, calling himself Harvey X, a mutant child with a terminal brain tumour at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A big fan of the X-Men, the hospital organized a meeting between him and Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler and Wolverine.
With the power of precognition, he had a vision about the Outliers and then died, and Nightcrawler gave him the last rites. But that isn't the end of Harvey. In tomorrow's Uncanny X-Men #5, it seems that his touch to Rogue transferred something. Which explains a number of scenes in the issues since.
And with Rogue on her deathbed, her arm ripped in two, it seems that Harvey is back. He has stayed with her, just a little. And he has another vision to share…
We have a four-armed Nightcrawler. We have Professor Xavier wearing Magneto's helmet (I think). We have a female Cyclops. And we have Colossus being attacked by those robot dogs that we saw in a previous flash forward. Well, those who could check the QR code in Uncanny X-Men #1 that is…
Uncanny X-Men #5 is published tomorrow by Gail Simone and David Marquez from Marvel Comics.
UNCANNY X-MEN #5
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240757
(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez
The brutal conclusion to the RED WAVE storyline is here! The Uncanny X-MEN face an unstoppable force of evil and death who reveals a shocking secret…but they may not survive long enough to face it! Will the next generation of young mutants stand by Rogue and her team or join the other side? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99