The Great British Bump-Off Gets a Sequel, Kill Or Be Quilt, in 2025

The Great British Bump-Off Gets a Sequel, Kill Or Be Quilt, in 2025, by John Allison and Max Sarin from Dark Horse Comics

In 2023, Dark Horse Comics published The Great British Bump-Off by John Allison and Max Sarin, a murder mystery in the tradition of cozy British reality TV competition with Shauna Wickle. And in April 2025, returning for a sequel, The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt, with colourist Sammy Borras and letterer Jim Campbell as a new four-issue miniseries, with covers by Max Sarin and Lissa Treiman.

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1

Written by JOHN ALLISON Art by MAX SARIN Color by SAMMY BORRAS Letters by JIM CAMPBELL

Cover by MAX SARIN Variant cover by LISSA TREIMAN

When wildcat arson hits her new employer right where she lives, Shauna Wickle is drawn into the brutal and vindictive world of quilting, as sisterhood and community needlecraft deteriorate into internecine strife. With the promise of an end to all her financial worries, Shauna must cross enemy lines and infiltrate a cadre of 'monsters in human skin.' But they seem so… nice?"

John Allison states "I wouldn't say that I went into the heart of darkness to research this story, but I certainly went into several quilting shops," he said. "I believe this is the first direct market comic book ever to try to blow the lid clean off the hitherto secretive world of daggers-drawn patchwork. I would like to thank my collaborators on KOBK… mostly for their bravery."

Max Sarin says of colourist Sammy Borras, "I'm so grateful to have worked with Sammy, who obliged my suggestions on some of the quilts I drew throughout the series, based on my girlfriend's nana's work. I was overwhelmingly happy to make this homage to her. It wouldn't have been possible without Sammy."

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1 will be published on the 9th of April, 2024.

