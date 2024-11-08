Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, Joshua Williamson

The Horrific Future Of Superman To Be Revealed (Super Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the shocking future of Superman as Time Trapper knows what's coming.

A horrific fate awaits Superman's allies, with General Zod returning to XXXXXXX.

An epic clash looms as Superman faces Doomsday and a mysterious alien armada targets Earth.

Surprising alliances form as Superman teams up with Doomsday to protect Earth from alien forces.

In the most recent issue of Superman by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora (no, we don't know how he draws so many comic books, is he the new John Byrne?) it was revealed that the Time Trapper was the future version of an evolved Doomsdsay. Which also allows him to know the future, or at least some of it. Which means he knows what's coming for Superman. And Bleeding Cool may have an inkling of that, Super spoilers on, of course.

Horror is coming for Superman. He will survive, but his allies will not. Kyle Rayner does that mean you? Not sure, there may be an out. But General Zod will return, and when he does he will take out Superman's right eye.

Once upon a time, over ten years ago, Andy Diggle was going to write Superman for the New 52, and would have taken off his arm. Then he wasn't allowed to and had issues rewritten and redrawn after they had already been approved. He wrote a letter to the other Superman comic creators asking if they agreed that this was all bunkum. And then he was off.

SUPERMAN #20 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

DOOMSDAY FROM HELL! Superman and Superwoman investigate Lois Lane's new powers as they deal with the unstoppable Doomsday…but when the mysterious Time Trapper reveals his ultimate secret, it shakes Clark, Lois, and the rest of the Super-Family to their core. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

SUPERMAN #21 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

Following Doomsday's fiery attack on Metropolis, Clark and Lois realize they have been so busy saving the world that they haven't had time together, so they plan an epic date night! What could go wrong? Well, for starters, a massive alien armada is bearing down on Earth looking for revenge against…SUPERMAN?! What secret has Clark not told Lois about the future? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/25/2024

SUPERMAN #22 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN AND DOOMSDAY…TEAM UP? A secret alien strike team has arrived on Earth with their sights set on the greatest weapon in the universe…Doomsday. And the only person who can save the ultimate destroyer is Superman! While alien forces rain down on Metropolis, Superwoman trains with her new powers alongside an unlikely instructor…and you will not believe who it is! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

