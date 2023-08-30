Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: human torch, Marvel Age #1000

The Human Torch Vs Capitalism for Marvel Age #1000 (Spoilers)

Marvel age #1000 contains a story, Machine Learning, by Mark Waid, Alessandro Cappuccio, Mattia Iacono and Joe Caramagna.

In the celebratory Marvel Age #1000 published today, editor Tom Brevoort sets out the kind of stories he wanted. "MARVEL AGE #1000 is meant to be a large one-shot publication celebrating the whole of the Marvel line, but, in particular, those aspects of its characters and its history that are best representative of it as a whole. And my intention is that each story should touch on something special and definitive about Marvel. Consequently, I am looking for stories with heart that will be memorable and can touch readers in a profound way. Certainly, there's a place for action in these stories—action has always been a hallmark of the Marvel line, after all. But I'm more interested in capturing some of the humanity and reliability of our characters. Small stories are just as welcome and perhaps even more welcome than large stories."

I am not entirely sure how intended this was, or if I am really overreading here, but the opening story, Machine Learning, by Mark Waid, Alessandro Cappuccio, Mattia Iacono and Joe Caramagna certainly does… something. It's a retelling of the story from Marvel Comics #1 in 1939, with Edward Horton creating the Human Torch. Spoilers ahead, of course.

With the Human Torch gaining a moral code by listening to police radio dramas of the thirties. And giving him a language structure as well, maybe explaining some of his more colourful phrases back in the day.

But the Human Torch realises his creator is not as altruistic as he once may have believed.

Which echoes the original Human Torch story as well, with Edward Horton being only interested in the financial aspect of the Human Torch, and the Torch rebelling against such mercurial motivaion

In this version, the Human Torch approaches the police, the only arbiters of morality that he knows, for an education.

And while the concept of people free, rather than property, is the principle being underlined, as well as the idea that motivation should be more than a profit motive, the concept that births the superhero…

… it also seems to be a paeon to creator rights for comic books, something that Marvel Comics has repeatedly gone to the courts to prevent. And also fighting against the bean counters of the comic book publishers, the books that get cancelled, the staff that get fired, the variant covers that multiply, the attempt to squeeze blood out of a stone when they do have a hit, basically… capitalism. And the first story of Marvel Age #1000 can be seen as a condemnation of the very publisher who put the comic book out. I said it was weird.

