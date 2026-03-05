Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: invincible, robert kirkman, skybound

The "Invincible Effect" Adds 500,000 Orders Onto Image Comics Variants

We're going to call it, and label the latest surge of interest for new titles from Image Comics, the Invincible Effect, named after the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, published by Image Comics and now through Skybound, which has been adapted into a successful Amazon Prime Video series.

Because it's not the first time something like this has happened. Just as when Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard's The Walking Dead went from bestselling comic book to pop culture phenomenon back in the 2010s. Now we're seeing it again with Invincible, the latest of Kirkman's series that has rocketed to zeitgeisty awareness and become part of the cultural tapestry. As with Walking Dead, Image Comics captured lightning in a bottle a second time with a Kirkman book and has managed to harness its success to boost the rest of its line, even if it's a couple of decades after its original publication. We're hearing from our source inside Image Comics that the publisher's clever Invincible Team-Up campaign, aptly timed right on the atom-eve of Season 4 streaming, has generated nearly half a million copies sold of other Image Comics. Spread across 35 issues, that's an additional 14,000 orders on each issue. It is possible some of those titles didn't receive 14,000 copies in the first place. Either way. Every title is getting a four -or five-figure bump to its orders.

And has seen collectors pick up variant covers for some of its lesser-known, up-and-coming series like Wes Craig's Kaya, about which we heard much buzz from retailers at ComicsPro recently, Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok's Rook Exodus, one of the most uber-detailed action books on the stands outside of Planet Death, or Aubrey Sitterson and Jed Dougherty's Free Planet. The argument could certainly be made (and is) that many people will simply bag and board those Invincible Team-Ups without ever cracking the cover, but there's also the point of view that those covers are advertisements for the series as a whole. And Image Comics just used the draw of Invincible characters to get people to buy the very advertisements for cold hard cash (or debit card taps) that advertise the rest of its comics to collectors and readers. And as we have seen, of late, collectors seem very minded to trying out new indie books such as D'Orc and White Sky at Image, and Nectar, Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre, Is Ted OK and Murder Drones outside of it.

Collectible or not (and many of them will be, especially with likely lower print runs on some of the above-mentioned titles), any Invincible fan who enters a comic shop with cash in hand will have a hard time overlooking those books, retailers will have an easy talking point for them…

Kirkman dropped some sage commentary in his keynote speech to retailers at ComicsPro recently: "I sometimes think the original sin of this industry, the thing that holds it back the most, is that we refuse to move on… The industry is not kind to new ideas. New ideas can struggle… I think we could do better nurturing the new books that will become the mainstay of the future…" It sounds like he, and Image, are walking the walk and doing everything they can to support and boost a new era of creator-owned "new ideas." And it's paying off.

In March, a slate of team-up variant covers across Image Comics titles will feature Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, Omni-Man and more from the world of Invincible, crashing the realities of other Image universes with cameo appearances on covers and title logos redesigned to echo the Invincible look.

