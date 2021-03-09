The Joker #1 Shows The State Of Gotham After A-Day (Spoilers)

Last month, Bleeding Cool let you know what would be coming to Bane and the rest of Arkham Asylum at the hands of The Joker for A-Day. Today's The Joker #1 from DC Comics lays out the details of the event as seen in Infinite Frontier #0 and its aftermath with a little bit of Commissionr Gordon playing Basil Exposition.

We stated "The Joker left a little present. Joker poison gas bombs that explode, silently, with a new formula that kills people with a manic grimace, but no forced laughter – a silent killer. And in doing so, kills five hundred in Arkham Asylum, including inmates, guards and medical professionals."

"This is A-Day. The mass slaughter of many of the Batman villains gallery, most prominently Bane, but also Jeremiah Arkham."

Though don't be misled by the mention of Jonathan Crane – the Scarecrow – we know he makes it through, in Infinite Frontier and Batman. But we do get to see the weirdness of Gotham, writ large, with some communities who miss the good old days when Bane ruled Gotham with an iron fist.

And there seems to be quite a strong Bane-was-right contingent, reflecting the time that Donald Trump'#s favourite comic book character Bane ran Gotham. While the kids are all down with Punchline, declaring her innocence and following in her path. Or any path.

It's reminiscent of when some teenagers in the seventies used to wear Nazi patches just to get a rise out of their war veteran parents.

With a similar effect on Commissioner Gordon. Who has himself a meeting with yet another rich secret society of Gotham. Honestly, with the number of these established over the years, they are going to run out of Eyes Wide Sut-like mansions. So we meet Cressida.

And a brand new mission for the Joker comic book….

