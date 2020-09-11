The Joker Snake Returns For More Tales From The Dark Multiverse

DC Comics has announced three new Tales from the Dark Multiverse comic book one-shots in December, playing off previous big event storylines including for the first time, the first Metal arc. Could the Joker Snake be eating its own tale?

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: WAR OF THE GODS #1 (December 1)

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

In this 48-page, $5.99 Prestige Format one-shot, the realms of the gods have been turned upside down and inside out, on the verge of engulfing Earth and its people. Only one hero stands to defend it: Wonder Woman!

But this dark mirror image of an epic tale features a Wonder Woman who is ready to destroy our world!

Cursed by the evil goddess of magic, Hecate, the Amazon warrior princess Diana has become a weapon of vengeance ready to tear down any god or superhero that stands in her way. Will Earth and its heroes survive her might? Or are they doomed to worship the dark princess of the Amazons for the rest of eternity?!

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS (December 15)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

When the Anti-Monitor's deadly grudge match with the Multiverse was finally foiled, there was only one Earth left! But which Earth? That was crucial to what would happen next. In one timeline, Earth-1's Superman stopped the Superman of Earth-2 from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it's Jor-L of Earth-2 who survives, changing the landscape for all that follows!

When Surtur comes looking to crush all life, the beleaguered heroes jump into their next big battle, jumping from one Crisis to the next…but will the last days of the Justice Society of America play out differently if Green Lantern Alan Scott steps into the darkness?

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: DARK NIGHTS: METAL #1 (December 29)

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING and SCOTT SNYDER

Art by KARL MOSTERT and TREVOR SCOTT

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

In the event-defining epic Dark Nights: Metal, the Justice League defeated the vile Barbatos and his Dark Knights to save our universe from sinking into the abyss of the Dark Multiverse. But… what if they failed? What if Barbatos reigned victorious? Enter an alternate timeline where the

DCU as you know it has been dragged down into the darkness. Witness the Justice League you once knew, hideously transformed into dragons who serve at the mercy of evil.

Duke Thomas, the Last Monitor, will have to seek out Nightwing and the few remaining survivors of the Metal event to assemble the Final Justice League in an attempt to save the Multiverse. Featuring a story by Dark Nights: Metal architect Scott Snyder, rising stars Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and art by red-hot artist Karl Mostert, you won't want to miss the biggest, loudest arena rock concert in the history of the DC Universe!