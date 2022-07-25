The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?

DC Comics announced a sequel series to The Joker, in their San Diego Comic-Con Gotham panel last Friday – The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 launching on the 4th of October, written by Matthew Rosenberg, but they didn't show any of the artwork by Carmine Di Giandomenico. The comic will also feature a backup story drawn by Francesco Francavilla, featuring Joker and Mirror Master. So let's have a little look now, as the he travels the USA. And, it seems, barging into a mob-run restaurant, and going all Gordon Ramey in the kitchen. A horse's head in a bearnaise sauce with sweet potato fries?

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:100 variant cover by HAINING

Madness foil Variant by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time? From the twisted minds of Matthew Rosenberg (Task Force Z, What's the Furthest Place from Here?) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight) comes a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker and follows the mayhem across the United States. With the Clown Prince of Crime setting out on his most bizarre caper yet, will a fan-favorite vigilante be able to prevent certain tragedy? Or is he in on the joke?

In the back-up—Joker's got a hot date but he's going to need a mirror to make sure he looks nice. Maybe Mirror Master can help.