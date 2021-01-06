The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)

There may be no issue of The King In Black out this week. Still, its presence is writ-large across the Marvel Universe today, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Symbiote Spider-Man, Return Of The Valkyries and, of course, Venom.

. For some, it's just the appearance of a dragon across the skies of Manhattan, such as Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22.

In Spider-Woman, it gives us the circumstances that have freed Stegron to get up to his dinosaur-related shenanigans.

Kang sees this from a different perspective, as a time traveller who knows what is to come, in Symbiote Spider-Man #3.

While the Guardians Of The Galaxy #10 are dealing with a different part of the elephant and are trying to describe it from their angle.

While they have the great god of Knull as master of The Void, and we all know where he got that from.

A certain Sentry who is no longer with us. Though he is still with us in spirit – and with Jane Foster, Valkyrie in Return Of The Valkyries #1.

As she sees an Earth condemned to death. But also, in Thor #11, going on a dinner date with Donald Blake. Who is keeping Thor contained somewhere else, unable to fight Knull in the battle. Will that stop him getting a second?

While Eddie Brock is still dead… in Venom #31.

But survives as sentience within the Hive Mind of the symbiote. And it appears he is not the only one.

There's a whole army he could raise, right? To fight The King In Black machine from within? That's if everyone else can work out what the hell is going on…

