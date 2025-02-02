Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Lab Press

Tula Lotay Lab Press Giveaways They're Bringing To ComicsPRO 2025

The Lab Press giveaways that they are bringing to ComicsPRO 2025 this month - Tula Lotay covers and plush toys

Article Summary Discover The Lab Press giveaways: Tula Lotay covers, plush toys at ComicsPRO 2025.

Join authors Luke Arnold and Doc Wyatt for exclusive Super Science comics.

Explore new graphic novels: Essentials, Super Science, Hunger, and Creatures & Corridors.

Attend The Lab Press presentation for exciting comic book insights and previews.

The ComicsPRO Industry meeting takes place from the 20th to the 22nd of February at the Hilton Los Angeles North Glendale in California. I am going to guess there will be an awful lot to talk about as retailers and publishers from across the world meet up for presentations, promotions and considerable disquiet about the Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 Bankruptcy situation. But who will be at the event? Well, the new comic book publisher, The Lab Press, will be there from Wednesday evening through to the end of Friday. launching their line of original print-only hardcover graphic novels. For their Super Science book, they will be giving away a ComicsPRO variant edition with a cover by Tula Lotay.

They will also have Essentials co-writers Luke Arnold and Doc Wyatt on hand, and will be giving away the Super Science: Chapter Zero comic Exclusive Edition, with the Tula Lotay cover limited to 300 copies, as well as postcards, and limited quantities of Snuggles plush puppet.

They will have a seven minute presentation to retailers on the Thursday lunchtime. Showing off a few books like this…

Essentials

On Sale February 2025

Wake up! The world you see around you is not real. It's a fabrication created for you, by you; built from your fears, your hopes, your miseries and your memories. This subjective reality will soon consume you completely and then all humanity will be lost. But don't give up! Disgraced mathematician Harris Pax has teamed up with Buttons (an interdimensional being possessing his niece's favorite toy) and they are here to set you free! And when it comes time to leave, please bring only the Essentials.

Writers: Luke Arnold & Chris "Doc" Wyatt

Interior Artists: Jason Howard, Vince Locke, Andrea Mutti, M.K. Perker,

Glenn Fabry, DaNi, Brendan McCarthy, Brad Simpson (Colors), Wesley Wong (Colors), Dee Cunniffe (Colors)

Cover Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz Edition, Glenn Fabry & Jordie Bellaire (Colors) Comic Shop Exclusive Edition

Additional Details: 176 Page Book, Ages 13+

Super Science

On Sale May 2025

In a world where imagination becomes reality, a global phenomenon grants ordinary people extraordinary scientific powers. Now, amidst a surge of emerging superheroes and supervillains, LAPD's 'Mad Scientist Division,' led by no-nonsense Sergeant Esmerelda Villanueva and her idealistic partner Officer Jack Mantle, must navigate the chaos. With a blend of wit and wonder, the series unfolds, featuring manipulative industrialists, unlikely heroes, and a battle between genius and bumbling, shaping a sci-fi comedy of epic proportions.

Writer: N. Alessandro K.

Interior Artist: M.K. Perker

Cover Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz Edition, Tula Lotay Comic Shop Exclusive Edition

Additional Details: 224 Page Book, Ages 13+

Super Science Special prologue chapter (a 99 cent comic) called Super Science Chapter Zero will release in April.

Hunger

On Sale July 2025

In 1896 Bombay under British rule, famine-stricken mutant Izna embraces her monstrous nature after discovering her mother's death, seeking revenge against oppressive forces.

As she transforms into a half-human, half-mutant, half-beast creature, her insatiable hunger mirrors generational trauma, forging an inseparable link between the oppressed and oppressor in this graphic novel blending historical colonialism, supernatural horror, and themes of identity and empowerment.

Writer: Nihaarika Negi

Interior Artists: Joe Bocardo, José Villarrubia (colors)

Cover Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz Edition, WolfskullJack Comic Shop Exclusive Edition

Additional Details: 152 Page Book, Ages 13+

Creatures & Corridors

On Sale October 2025

In the summer of 1992, a forbidden role-playing game, Creatures & Corridors, takes a dark turn for five high school sophomores, warping reality into a nightmarish fantasy.

With orcs, tentacled horrors, and deadly traps, their living room, yard, and basement become a battleground. Now, they must navigate the game's perilous challenges, playing for their lives under the sinister scrutiny of a devilish Gamemaster.

Writer: Brandon Auman

Interior Artist: Andrea Mutti

Cover Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz Edition, Gene Ha Comic Shop Exclusive Edition

Additional Details: 120 Page Story, Ages 13+

