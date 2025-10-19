Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

The Lateness Of Ultimate Spider-Man And Absolute Batman

Ultimate Spider-Man ends with issue #24, and will be taking the Ultimate Universe down with it. But it may be coming out a little later than planned. Ultimate Spider-Man #22 is out this coming week, but then you may have a little wait on your hands, as there will be no issue of Ultimate Spider-Man out in November. Ultimate Spider-Man #23 has been delayed from the 26th of November until the 10th of December. Ultimate Spider-Man #24 is still scheduled for New Year's Eve, but I get the feeling that this will have to be bumped into the New Year now.

While Absolute Batman is also getting delayed, a tad. Absolute Batman #14 has a new on-sale date of the 19th of November, 2025, rather than the 12th of November. Only a week, but these are two of the best-selling comic book series in the direct market now, so this may have a cash flow impact on retailers' plans for the month.

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! October 22nd 2025

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss! December 10th 2025

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you!

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

