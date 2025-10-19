Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , ,

The Lateness Of Ultimate Spider-Man And Absolute Batman

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Spider-Man ends with issue #24, marking the finale of Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate Universe run.
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #22 releases soon, but issue #23 has been delayed until December 10th, 2025.
  • Expected delays may push Ultimate Spider-Man #24 beyond its New Year’s Eve schedule into early 2026.
  • Absolute Batman #14 faces a one-week delay, potentially impacting retailer sales during November 2025.

Ultimate Spider-Man ends with issue #24, and will be taking the Ultimate Universe down with it. But it may be coming out a little later than planned. Ultimate Spider-Man #22 is out this coming week, but then you may have a little wait on your hands, as there will be no issue of Ultimate Spider-Man out in November. Ultimate Spider-Man #23 has been delayed from the 26th of November until the 10th of December. Ultimate Spider-Man #24 is still scheduled for New Year's Eve, but I get the feeling that this will have to be bumped into the New Year now.

While Absolute Batman is also getting delayed, a tad. Absolute Batman #14 has a new on-sale date of the 19th of November, 2025, rather than the 12th of November. Only a week, but these are two of the best-selling comic book series in the direct market now, so this may have a cash flow impact on retailers' plans for the month.

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
    THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! October 22nd 2025
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto 
    You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss! December 10th 2025
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
    THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you!
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/19/2025
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 
    (W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta
    SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

