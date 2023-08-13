Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Jordan Alsaqa, Jordan Clark, Skylar Patridge, Will Robson

The Latest On IDW's Cancelled Creator-Owned Comics

Bleeding Cool reported on IDW Publishing cancelling a number of creator-owned projects under the IDW Originals line before they had even been announced.

Bleeding Cool managed to get a reason from those close to the situation that, after the recent layoffs, IDW had just too many titles on its books, after an overzealous acquisition period and that IDW's publishing schedule had become somewhat unwieldy. Not just creator-owned titles, but also on the more prominent licensing end of the publisher. We've learnt that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Omnibus has just been pulled from the schedules for February next year, and pushed into March 2025 instead.

But faced with around three years of material, they decided to hand the rights back to a number of creators and creative teams rather than keep them in publishing limbo for that long. But I am encouraged to look towards the Top Shelf publisher/imprint that they purchased for similar books to find a home. And we have details of a few more, as well as the future for a previously reported title.

Skylar Patridge tweeted "Sad to say that @EndigoMaster & my book was a casualty of the IDW shake-up. Frustrated but determined to find it a new home and welcome any leads folks may have for interest in an erotic thriller at the cross-section of Killing Eve & Velvet. Colors by the incredible @wastedwings Letters by amazing @BramMeehan"

Artist Jordan Alsaqa replied "We are bummed out, but 100% committed to finding a new home and getting this book out there!"

Jordan Clark, of DC's Aquaman and IDW's Star Wars comics wrote "Hello friends! Sad to say I was also one of many books cut from the IDW Originals slate. But the artist and I are still hard at work putting things together. So if you, or someone you know would like to read a book about punk girls of color turned magical girls, let me know!"

And Will Robson has now pushed his comic onto crowdfunding through Zoop, xeeted saying "Let's make this happen. Having my book cancelled by IDW on Monday was one of the lowest points in my career. After ALL of your support & suggestions saying I should take it to crowdfunding—I listened. BETWEEN THE DEVIL & THE DEEP BLUE SEA prelaunch page is LIVE on Zoop! !!!… Sign up to our prelaunch to be notified on launch" It is described thus:

"In the near future, a crew trying to clean up the man-made waste that plagues the ocean's depths becomes trapped deep underwater after their recycling facility loses power and the replacement crew crashes into them. Whilst stranded in the deepest part of the ocean awaiting rescue, the team grows paranoid as they begin to believe they are being slowly hunted by creatures and ghosts that lurk in the dark. Anyone who enjoys THE THING, RESIDENT EVIL, ALIEN, THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and THE EXORCIST will love this book!"

Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. We also stated that Jamie S Rich would be the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW, that Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis would both be Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations.

