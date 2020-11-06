The Making Of A Punchline For The Joker (Punchline #1 Preview)

Punchline Special #1 is out next week, with the Batman villain getting her one one-off special. We saw her try and get out of being prosecuted for being the Joker's accomplice in The Joker War. The Punchline Special looks like her continuance of that journey, to raise public support, paint herself as a victim of The Joker – and get off. As part of that, we get tp see the first time she met the Joker and the impression he made on her.

Including a visit to the local TV news stations, as part of a school trip, with the rest of her class. And an opportunity that it presents itself. Apparently life sometimes gives you chances and it's all about whether you take them up or not. And if you don't… well it doesn't always go this badly.

Chance. Opportunity. Put them together and, apparently, you get a punchline.

This would have been her big moment, if it wasn't for, well, you know…

May have saved her life. But took away her opportunity – and it appears to be one that she has spent her life trying to fight back for. And so the manipulation continues.

Punchline Special by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns, Mikel Andolfo and Romulo Fajardo Jr is published on Tuesday.

PUNCHLINE #1

DC COMICS

JUL208348

Spinning out of the pages of "The Joker War" comes the first solo book starring the blockbuster new character Punchline. As she faces the consequences for her role in "The Joker War," the story of how Alexis Kaye became Punchline will take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman. It's a terrifying tale so big it demanded an oversize special issue! In Shops: Nov 10, 2020 SRP: $4.99