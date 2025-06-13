Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alyssa wong, leinil francis yu

The Marvel Comic That You Can Only Get On The Disney Adventure Cruise

Amazing Adventures, with Alyssa Wong, Leinil Yu and CB Cebulski, the Marvel comic you can only get on the Disney Adventure.

Comic book artist Leinil Francis Yu writes, " Last November, Marvel Comics' Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski and I sat down to dream up something truly epic: how Marvel Comics could be part of the historic maiden voyage of Disney Adventure — the very first Disney cruise ship to set sail in Asia, launching from Singapore! Fast forward to today, and I'm thrilled to finally be able to reveal the first look at the cover of Amazing Adventures Issue 1 — a brand-new, original Marvel comic book created exclusively for Disney Adventure's inaugural journey this December 2025, in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line and Disney Publishing Asia."

"Featuring a stunning wraparound cover by Marvel superstar Leinil Francis Yu, and a pulse-pounding story by Eisner and Nebula Award-winner Alyssa Wong, this collector's item is one you won't want to miss. Here's the kicker: the only way to get your grubby hands on this ultra-exclusive one-shot is to sail aboard the Disney Adventure, where it'll be gifted to every stateroom onboard…A true Marvel Masterwork at sea! It's been an absolute joy consulting and curating (nailbiting at times!) this project with the amazing teams across Marvel and Disney — and we're not done yet! But trust me, this is shaping up to be something truly special."

"Oh, and a fun nugget: I pitched the name Amazing Adventures as a nod to Marvel's classic 1961 series — a fitting tribute to bold new beginnings. And I guess I everyone loved it, because that's what we ended up calling it! An Amazing Adventure Awaits, True Believers!"

Who is drawing it? I guess that's for a later reveal. Disney Cruise Line states, "Marvel fans, assemble! Here's your first look at the cover art for the Special Edition First Issue of AMAZING ADVENTURES—an all-original 32-page comic available exclusively on the Disney Adventure. ​ This collectors' item is a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and Marvel Comics, created by award-winning writer Alyssa Wong, legendary artist Leinil Francis Yu, and acclaimed editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski."

And if this floats your boat, you can book tickets here.

