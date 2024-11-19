Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: milestone, shadow cabinet

The New Shadow Cabinet – A Mystical Version Of The Authority

The New Shadow Cabinet by Joe Illidge, Darryl Banks and Atagun Ilhan for Milestone/DC Comics tomorrow - a Mystical Version of The Authority

Article Summary The Shadow Cabinet #1 unveils a mystical authority in the Milestone Universe by Joe Illidge and team.

Rocket steps up as Earth's protector in the fallout of Brainiac’s invasion, facing loneliness and new challenges.

A secretive Shadow Cabinet recruits Rocket to battle Angela, aiming to dismantle her evil S.Y.S.T.E.M. organization.

Expect a dramatic, world-spanning story arc in this four-issue series, promising change in the Dakotaverse.

Tomorrow sees the release of Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #1, written by former Bleeding Cool contributor Joe Illidge and drawn by Darryl Banks and Atagun Ilhan. As part of the latest Milestone revival, Illidge wrote the following letter to comic book retailers to try and persuade them to up their orders for the first issue.

"Aren't you tired of the big events that don't matter? The stories that don't welcome new readers, new customers? So are we, which is why the return of Milestone with MILESTONE UNIVERSE: THE SHADOW CABINET is both the triumphant return of the superhero universe that gave us STATIC, a beloved character going back to the cartoon and cosplayed everywhere, and a superhero adventure that someone new to the Milestone comics can pick up and read. After the invasion of Milestone's earth by Superman's enemy Brainiac, only one superhero is in the skies and on the streets keeping up the fight for justice. ROCKET is no longer the sidekick, and her actions bring Milestone's secret superheroes out of the shadows. THE SHADOW CABINET is manipulating events to prevent the fall of earth's heroes, and (yes, this is for real), everything will be different by the end of the four issues. With young superhero Rocket at the center of the action, the dramatic return of Static, and the reintroduction of Milestone's heroes, THE SHADOW CABINET is the KINGDOM COME of the Milestone Superhero Universe. Just as that seminal story by Waid and Ross has remained evergreen, THE SHADOW CABINET will do the same for readers old and new. As a comics veteran who started his career at Milestone, I promise you that myself, Team Shadow Cabinet, and everyone at DC and Milestone are firing on all cylinders with this book, to give you a series where young people can see themselves as heroes, and people who love that mix of superheroes and dramatic character journeys can strap in for a ride that builds to a climax."

It's an interesting book, one that builds on everything that has come – an Earth that is still suffering in the wake of an alien invasion from Brainaic – but has new people building new things from the ashes, and a new mystical governing body making itself known, like a spiritual version of The Authority… Enjoy tomorrow…

MILESTONE UNIVERSE THE SHADOW CABINET #1 (OF 4) CVR A DENYS COWAN

(W) Joseph P. Illidge (A) Darryl Banks, Atagun Ilhan (CA) Denys Cowan

In the six months since Brainiac's incursion into the Milestone Universe, the nefarious Dr. Edwin Alva has gone missing, Icon's embarked on a deep space voyage, and Rocket has stepped up to fill the role of Earth's protector–but it sure does feel lonely at the top. That is, until Rocket finds herself recruited by the Shadow Cabinet, a mysterious cabal of powered individuals who've been saving the world in secret for decades! In Dr. Alva's absence, his estranged half-sister Angela has led a hostile takeover of S.Y.S.T.E.M.–the evil organization of world superpowers he left behind. Angela's dead set on proving herself even more ruthless than her brother, and nothing and no one will stand in her way…unless the Shadow Cabinet steps back into the light. They want to bring Rocket into the fold to take S.Y.S.T.E.M. down. But after a few too many rocky partnerships, is she willing to hear them out? With original Milestone Media contributor Joseph P. Illidge at the helm, the world-spanning story that began in Milestone Returns will reach its fever-pitch climax–and no one in the Dakotaverse is safe! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

