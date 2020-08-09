The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027

Everyone may be up to their eyes with The Joker War and Death Metal right now. But that doesn't mean that DC Comics hasn't got its eyes on what comes next for the Batbooks. And now that 5G/Generation Five is off the books, there's a whole new Batman event to start revving the engines for. And it all begins with Detective Comics #1027, a ten dollar founding father without a father comic book celebrating the 1000th consecutive issue of Detective Comics after Batman was introduced. And asking three questions?

Who murdered Gotham's most corrupt police officer?

What does The Joker's annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne?

What WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event?

The next epic Batman event – at all begins here,,,

DETECTIVE COMICS #1027 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200382

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy

Light the Bat-Signal, because Detective Comics #1027 is here! In honor of Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27, this special, book-size celebration brings you the biggest names in comics as they chronicle the most epic Batman adventures Gotham City and the DC Universe have ever seen! The World's Greatest Detective has a mountain of cases to crack: Who murdered Gotham's most corrupt police officer? What does The Joker's annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne? And most importantly, what WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event? All this and more await you within the pages of the biggest Batman issue of them all!

In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $9.99