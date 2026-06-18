Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: graphic novel, nightmare before christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Hour Of The Pumpkin Queen

The Nightmare Before Christmas graphic novel Pumpkin Queen sequel by Amanda Deibert and Alessio Petillo, The Hour Of The Pumpkin Queen

Article Summary The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Hour Of The Pumpkin Queen arrives in September as a 240-page sequel graphic novel.

Amanda Deibert and Alessio Petillo continue The Nightmare Before Christmas with a Sally-focused all-ages adventure.

One year after marrying Jack, Sally struggles as queen and takes patchwork girl Luna Slumberly as her apprentice.

A magical mishap sends Sally and Luna to Time Town, launching a realms-spanning race to save Halloween Town.

Nick Barrucci, owner and CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us about the upcoming The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Hour Of The Pumpkin Queen graphic novel. "Our relationship with Disney continues to grow, we are continuing to build on our Nightmare Before Christmas line of Comics and OGN's! Last year we released the adaptation of Long Live The Pumpkin Queen novel into a Graphic Novel! Then, in January, we launched the Shiver series. Which brings us to now! Now the hotly anticipated sequel to the graphic novel adaptation of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen hits this fall with a 240-page exploration of this beloved world from Disney and Tim Burton, with a deep focus on beloved character Sally. It's so great to be able to build on the mythos and grow the comics market with such a great property to drive fans into comic stores!" Out in September, here's how it looks, by Amanda Deibert and Alessio Petillo

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE HOUR OF THE PUMPKIN QUEEN

Writer: Amanda Deibert

Artist: Alessio Petillo

Price: $23.99 / $16.99

Page Count: 240

On Sale Date: 9/9/2026

Rating: All Ages

Genre: Adventure

Format: HC & TP

A new story inspired by Disney Tim Burton's The Night Before Christmas and the bestselling novel by Megan Shepard! Jack Skellington and Sally have been married for a year now, and through that, Sally has taken to her role as queen with boundless determination. However, balancing being a queen of Halloween Town with the expectations of others has brought about just as much uncertainty to her life, as she attempts to bring cooperation and peace to the citizens of all the holiday lands. She's been stretched thin by her many duties, and unsure what lies in her future. While visiting her parents in Dream Town, Sally sees something special in a patchwork girl named Luna Slumberly, and decides to take on the young girl as an apprentice. The inaugural Halloween Town exhibition was meant to be the moment for Luna to demonstrate what she'd learned about spells, but things go awry as Sally and Luna are both flung into a new realm called Time Town. Now Sally and Luna must find a way back, but nothing about their attempt to return home proves simple, as Halloween Town has been thrust back in time. Sally wants nothing more than to get home to Jack, and thus the pair embarks on a realms-wide adventure – encountering new lands, friends, and foes along the way. Time is running out, however, and Sally will have to figure out what future she wants, and what she's willing to sacrifice to get it.

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