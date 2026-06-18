Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up

Universa Joins Invincible VS As Latest DLC Character

Universa is the latest DLC character being added to Invincible VS, as Evo players can try her out next weekend before her June 30 launch

Article Summary Universa joins Invincible VS as the newest DLC fighter, launching June 30 as a standalone character and in the Year 1 Pass.

Evo attendees in Las Vegas can go hands-on with Universa next weekend ahead of her full Invincible VS release.

In Invincible VS, Universa is a balanced technical fighter who grows deadlier as her Boost Meter climbs in battle.

Universa can siphon Boost from opponents and unleash devastating Specials with the Staff of Leadership in Invincible VS.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up dropped a new trailer and info for the next DLC character coming to Invincible VS, as Universa arrives. A fan-favorite character from the series, Evo attendees will have a chance to try the character out next weekend in Las Vegas before they appear in the game on June 30, both as a standalone download and as part of the Year 1 Character Pass. We have more details about the character for you below.

The Chosen Has Arrived As Universa Takes On All Comers

As The Chosen of her people, Universa will stop at nothing to save her dying world. She comes to Earth with the sole purpose of stealing the planet's energy resources to sustain her own, wielding the Staff of Leadership to do so. With this powerful weapon, Universa can both absorb and unleash massive bursts of energy, making her a lethal force as she takes what she wants and leaves foes in her wake. In Invincible VS, Universa is a balanced, technical fighter whose power grows increasingly dangerous as her Boost Meter rises. Her siphon ability allows her to drain Boost energy from opponents, leaving them more vulnerable to her attacks. One of the most formidable fighters on the roster, Universa boasts unique combos and devastating boosted Specials that let her take down opponents in satisfying fashion.

About Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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