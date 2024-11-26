Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: sabrina, salem

The Nine Lives Of Salem in Archie Comics February 2025 Solicits

Archie Comics is bringing back Chilling Adventures Presents: The Nine Lives Of Salem by Cullen Bunn and Ben Galvan.

Salem's past haunts him in The Nine Lives Of Salem; discover the fate of Sabrina's felonious feline.

Meet new and classic Riverdale characters in FCBD 2025 Archie's Comic Spectacular, perfect for all ages.

Experience love in Riverdale with Archies Valentine's Spectacular; romance is in the air this February.

NINE LIVES OF SALEM ONESHOT CVR A DAN SCHOENING (RES)

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240968

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Ben Galvan (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Even with nine lives, can you ever truly outrun the horrors in your past? What happens when those familiar faces finally catch up to you? These are the questions Salem, Sabrina's felonious feline, is asking himself… and he fears the answers.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

NINE LIVES OF SALEM ONESHOT CVR B ROBERT HACK (RES)

FCBD 2025 ARCHIES COMIC SPECTACULAR

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240001

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Jump into Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, and merriment! Meet both new faces that have debuted in Riverdale (including Casey and Cassie Cloud, Pool Noodle, and more) and all-time favorites like Sabrina the Teenage Witch! This spectacular sampling of stories showcases why Archie's the coolest, and always has been!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

ARCHIES VALENTINES SPECTACULAR ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240970

(W) Jamie L Rotante (A) Holly G (CA) Dan Parent, Vincent Lovallo

BRAND NEW STORY: This is THE OFFICIAL COMIC OF VALENTINE'S DAY! You are cordially invited to join Hearts, Flowers, and Candies on a tour of the romance capital of the world… Riverdale?! Let the three Spirits of Valentine's Day sweep you off your feet and show you why, in Riverdale, EVERYONE gets a Valentine!

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #358

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240972

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: The MLJ Museum is proud to welcome the New Crusaders for an event that's sure to be magical, except they're nowhere to be found! That's not the only weird thing going on. Does anyone else think that those toys look a little TOO lifelike? If only there was a teenage witch around to help spell out what's really going on.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #332

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240973

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #148

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC240974

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

