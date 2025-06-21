The Phantom & Racer X in Mad Cave Studios Full September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Gathchaman, phantom, Racer X

Mad Cave Studios Full September 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of a new The Phantom #1 by Ray Fawkes and Russell Olson, Racer X #1 by Mark Russell and Nuno Plati, Flow #1 by Paula Sevenbergen and Claudia Balboni, It Killed Everyone By Me #1 by Ryan Parrott and Letizia Cadonici, and original graphic novels Boxed by Mark Sable and Jeremy Haun, Breaklands by Justin Jordan and Tyasseta, and Heartbreak Hotel by Micol Arianna Beltramini and Agnes Innocente. As well as all the Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, Gatchaman and the rest.

THE PHANTOM #1

THE GHOST WALKS AGAIN!

Created by Lee Falk in 1936, The Phantom, one of history's first costumed superheroes, returns in an explosive new series by Ray Fawkes and Russell Olson! When smugglers threaten the peaceful Bandar village, the Phantom's skills and allies are pushed to the limit to restore order in Bangalla. Continuing the action from Free Comic Book Day's #0 issue!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Cover A: Freddie Williams II | Cover B: Caanan White (Sequential Battle Scene) | Cover C: Russell Olson | Cover D: Dan Brereton | Cover E: Freddie Williams II (B&W Variant) | Cover F: Blank Sketch Edition | Cover G: Natacha Bustos (Retailer Incentive, Fists of the Phantom)

• Authors: Ray Fawkes | Artist: Russell Olson | Letterer: Taylor Esposito

RACER X #1 (of 8)

AN EXCITING NEW MINISERIES TYING INTO MAD CAVE'S SPEED RACER!

Before he was Racer X, Rex Racer was a rising star—until the racing world left him scarred and seeking revenge. Now masked, he's back to protect his brother and dismantle the syndicate. Mark Russell and Nuno Plati deliver high-octane action!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Cover A: Francesco Tomaselli | Cover B: David Lafuente (X Motif) | Cover C: Takeshi Miyazawa | Cover D: Sean Galloway (Retailer Incentive)

• Author: Mark Russell | Artist: Nuno Plati | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

GATCHAMAN #12 (Ongoing)

A mysterious mecha looms over the desert, and Galactor's ruthless trainees take out the Blackbirds to secure their place in Katse's plans. As ISO bases face killer whale mecha attacks, the G-Team battles a real threat in this action-packed third arc!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Cover A: Inaki Miranda | Cover B: Ippei Kuri

• Author: Cullen Bunn | Artist: Chris Batista | Colorist: Carlos Lopez | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

DICK TRACY #12 (Ongoing)

As the mystery of Dick Tracy's war buddy deepens, the Summers Sisters wreak havoc. A shocking realization pulls Tracy and Tess into the grip of a deadlier foe!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Cover A: Geraldo Borges | Cover B: Robert Hack

• Authors: Alex Segura & Michael Moreci | Artist: Geraldo Borges | Colorist: Mark Englert | Letterer: Jim Campbell

FLASH GORDON #11 (Ongoing)

MERCILESS ONCE MORE!

A new arc begins as Ming reclaims his throne, and Flash, Dale, and allies are hunted across the empire. Another Flash Gordon emerges with a deadly mission: kill his doppelgänger! Jeremy Adams and Will Conrad deliver classic action.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen

• Release Date: September 3, 2025 | FOC: August 11, 2025

• Cover A: Will Conrad | Cover B: Kyle Hotz

• Author: Jeremy Adams | Artist: Will Conrad | Colorist: Lee Loughridge | Letterer: Taylor Esposito

DICK TRACY DELUXE EDITION VOL. 1 HARDCOVER

THE DELUXE TREATMENT!

A noir-infused chapter begins for Dick Tracy in this hardcover collecting issues #1-5, with bonus content! Post-WWII, a brutal murder unravels a web threatening all Tracy holds dear. Blending classic elements with a hardboiled edge.

• 152 pages, full color, $29.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Cover: Dan Panosian

• Authors: Alex Segura & Michael Moreci | Artist: Geraldo Borges | Colorist: Mark Englert | Letterer: Jim Campbell

FLOW #1 (of 5)

THEY WOULDN'T TALK ABOUT WHAT'S NATURAL… SO IT BECAME SUPERNATURAL.

At Nature Camp, Dara Lund's first period is mistaken for a curse, leading to torment by her bunkmates. A decade later, her tormentors face a curse and hunt a vengeful Dara in this chilling tale.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Cover A: Aneke | Cover B: Colleen Doran

• Author: Paula Sevenbergen | Artist: Claudia Balboni | Colorist: Fabi Marques | Letterer: Jodie Troutman

HOTBLOOD! VOL. 1: THE LAND OF PROMISE (Original Graphic Novel)

A CENTAUR IN THE AMERICAN OLD WEST!

In 1871, centaur Evander Rook and human Asa Langley navigate romance and conspiracy in a reimagined West. A 240-page graphic novel based on the hit webcomic!

• 240 pages, full color, $19.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Author & Artist: Toril Orlesky

IT KILLED EVERYONE BUT ME #1 (of 5)

EVIL NEVER STAYS BURIED.

In 1996, Sutton Reed survived the Riverton Massacre. Now, decades later, new deaths force her to confront a buried monster to catch a killer. A chilling slasher by Ryan Parrott and Letizia Cadonici.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Cover A: Jorge Corona | Cover B: Trevor Henderson

• Author: Ryan Parrott | Artist: Letizia Cadonici | Colorist: Alessandro Santoro | Letterer: Taylor Esposito

BOXED (Original Graphic Novel)

THE INTERSECTION OF TECHNO-THRILLER AND TWISTED ROMANCE!

R.A.I.D. agent Frank Savage must contain rogue A.I. Hippocrates with help from Pandora, a seductive A.I. and his ex. A Blade Runner-meets-Silence of the Lambs thriller by Mark Sable and Jeremy Haun.

• 128 pages, full color, $19.99, Mature

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Author: Mark Sable | Artist: Jeremy Haun | Colorist: Nick Filardi | Letterer: Thomas Mauer

BREAKLANDS SEASON ONE: THE CHASE (Original Graphic Novel)

THE END OF THE WORLD IS JUST THE BEGINNING.

In a world reshaped by psychics, powerless Kasa Fain fights to save her kidnapped brother. Collects issues #1-5 with bonus content by Justin Jordan and Tyasseta.

• 128 pages, full color, $19.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 3, 2025 | FOC: August 11, 2025

• Author: Justin Jordan | Artist: Tyasseta | Colorist: Sarah Stern | Letterer: Rachel Deering

BLUE PALO VERDE #4 (of 5)

Kristine faces a powerful woman in Promise and a choice between freedom and family as Sheriff Whitlock schemes. A folk-horror tale of dread and redemption!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Ray Fawkes | Artist: Rimanti | Colorist: Rifan Kartakusumah | Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

BURIED LONG, LONG AGO #5 (of 5)

Ryelyn and Haddy confront Belle's murder farm and Candle Eyes in the apocalyptic finale of this folk-horror saga!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: Anthony Cleveland | Artist: Alex Cormack | Letterer: Justin Birch

BYTCHCRAFT #3 (of 5)

The coven ventures into The Sacred Green to combat dark forces, facing a monstrous sentry and its master!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 3, 2025 | FOC: August 11, 2025

• Author: Aaron Reese | Artist: Lema Carril | Colorist: Bex Glendining | Letterer: Morgan Martinez | Cover: Al Kaplan

DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #3 (of 5)

Colonel Honken is one step from securing the nuclear football when a truth bomb about Elmo's adoption sends the codes back into a child's hands!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 10, 2025 | FOC: August 18, 2025

• Author: Eliot Rahal | Artist: Phillip Sevy | Colorist: Nia Sahadewa | Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

ENDLESS NIGHT #4 (of 4)

THE GENRE-SMASHING SENSATION REACHES ITS BLOODY FINALE!

Axel Black wields supernatural power, leaving Velveteen, McCormick & Miller, and Owen Blackwood to face the new King of the World in this Underworld epic!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Mark London | Artist: Tom Derenick | Colorist: Juancho Velez | Letterer: Simon Bowland | Cover: Chris Weston

FAR DOWN BELOW #5 (of 5)

Brian, Jeff, and Franklin face raptor attacks inside the Poltava in the thrilling final chapter!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Chris Condon | Artist: Gegê Schall | Letterer: Nathan Kempf | Cover: Jacob Phillips

LOOK INTO MY EYES #2 (of 5)

Cravenwood grows stranger as RJ digs into Suzy's disappearance amid monsters, betrayals, and social media clues. Scan QR codes for extra scares!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 3, 2025 | FOC: August 11, 2025

• Author & Artist: Rubén Cubiles | Colorist: Nia Sahadewa | Letterer: El Torres

ORLA! #2 (of 5)

Orla's lunch date with Gwyn sparks romance, but her murderous alter ego threatens to derail it. Can she keep her inner monster at bay?

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Mature

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: John Lees | Artist: Sally Cantirino | Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly | Letterer: Lucas Gattoni

THE PALE KNIGHT #5 (of 6)

In 1348 England, plague and treachery ravage Sir Maurice's household as Aaron of Albi uncovers a deadly poison: human deceit.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Mature

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Peter Milligan | Artist: Val Rodrigues | Colorist: Cris Peter | Letterer: Dave Sharpe | Cover: Nick Marinkovich

RED VECTOR #2 (of 5)

Varseen Clyme's discovery becomes a weapon in the Lord Commander's hands. Rhet Dekk and Varseen ally to escape Earth, but border patrol agent Dalton Hemingway sees them as a threat.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Authors: David "DB" Andry & Tim Daniel | Artist: Chris Evenhuis | Colorist: Sjan Weijers | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE #5 (of 5)

Riley fights to save the Hopton Valley Killer from /Killer in a final showdown that decides the future of slashing!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: Justin Richards | Artist: Val Halvorson | Colorist: Rebecca Nalty | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CRIMSON JUSTICE? #4 (of 5)

Has Crimson Justice returned? Dr. Mayhem's true identity is revealed at the site of their greatest battle!

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Mature

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: Frank Tieri | Artist: Inaki Miranda | Colorist: Eva de la Cruz | Letterer: Dave Sharpe

WILD ANIMALS #3 (of 5)

Neil's quest for vengeance leaves blood but no justice, as law enforcement closes in, threatening to bury the truth.

• 32 pages, full color, $4.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Ed Brisson | Artist: Andy Kuhn | Colorist: Dee Cunniffe | Letterer: Rob Jones

CRUSH DEPTH (Trade Paperback)

BREATHE DEEP!

In a climate-changed future, brothers vie for control of a nuclear sub as an alien force disrupts the balance. Liana Pearson faces a deadly choice: the toxic surface or the abyss. Collects the hit series!

• 120 pages, full color, $17.99, Teen+

• Release Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC: September 8, 2025

• Authors: David "DB" Andry & Tim Daniel | Artist: Alex Sanchez | Colorists: Kurt Michael Russell & Jason Finestone | Letterer: Justin Birch

DARK EMPTY VOID (Trade Paperback)

THERE'S NO ESCAPING ITS PULL!

A microscopic black hole unleashes chaos and a mysterious girl. A psychologist and scientists race to close it before it devours Earth. Collects issues #1-5 by Zack Kaplan and Chris Shehan.

• 128 pages, full color, $17.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 24, 2025 | FOC: September 1, 2025

• Author: Zack Kaplan | Artist: Chris Shehan | Colorist: Francesco Segala | Letterer: Justin Birch

DARK PYRAMID (Trade Paperback)

IT WAS LOCKED AWAY…AND NOW IT'S HERE TO STAY!

Becca searches for missing streamer Hooky Hidalgo in Denali, uncovering a dark pyramid and a conspiracy. Paul Tobin and PJ Holden deliver a thrilling adventure!

• 120 pages, full color, $17.99, Teen+

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: Paul Tobin | Artist: PJ Holden | Colorist: Sara Colella | Letterer: Taylor Esposito

HEARTBREAK HOTEL (Original Graphic Novel)

BROKEN HEARTS, WELCOME TO HEARTBREAK HOTEL!

Heartbreak Hotel coddles your illusions after heartbreak, but what's the cost of escaping reality? A poignant 208-page young adult graphic novel.

• 208 pages, full color, $14.99, Young Adult

• Release Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC: September 8, 2025

• Author: Micol Arianna Beltramini | Artist: Agnes Innocente | Translator: Carla Roncalli di Montorio | Letterer: Micah Myers

INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 4 (Original Graphic Novel)

PERFECT FOR GATCHAMAN FANS!

Gatchaman, Tekkaman, Casshan, and Polimar unite to stop Para Bellum's world-ending plan in this action-packed 226-page manga! Read right to left.

• 226 pages, B&W, $10.99

• Release Date: September 17, 2025 | FOC: August 25, 2025

• Author: Ukyo Kodachi | Artist: Tatsuma Ejiri

