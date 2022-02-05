The Pop Art Origins of Poison Ivy in Batman #181, Up for Auction

The connection between the 1960s Pop Art movement and comic books has long been a controversial issue. Both Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol appropriated comic book art for their own work. Warhol took it farther in some ways, with his unauthorized 1964 experimental film Batman Dracula, and his infamous 1966 photoshoot of himself and Nico as Batman and Robin. But it's little discussed that comic book creators were aware of the phenomenon while it was unfolding, and sometimes reacted to it in various ways. Such was the case for the debut of Poison Ivy in a story written by Robert Kanigher and drawn by Sheldon Moldoff for Batman #181. The first appearance of a long-popular character who has seen that popularity increase even more in recent times due to her connection with Harley Quinn, there's an affordable copy of Batman #181 (DC, 1966) CGC GD- 1.8 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122206 from Heritage Auctions.

While the character may be partly inspired by the 1844 Nathanial Hawthorne story Rappaccini's Daughter, it also has origins that are contemporary with its 1966 debut in Batman #181. The story opens with Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson attending "a sensational Pop Art show." Robert Kanigher was well aware of such shows, having attended Roy Lichtenstein's first Leo Castelli Gallery showing at Lichtenstein's invitation in 1962. But the thing that catches Bruce and Dick's attention at the show seems more inspired by an Andy Warhol phenomenon of that time. The pair remark on the portraits of the top three "public enemies" of the moment, who are in Bruce's words "three of the most beautiful women in the world — and the most deadly." To the delight of the assembled paparazzi, Poison Ivy bursts into the gallery to proclaim that she deserves the top spot on that list, and it's only a lack of publicity that is keeping her off of it.

This opening scene seems to be inspired by Andy Warhol's concept of "superstars", which had begun to get mainstream media attention in the prior year. It may also be no coincidence that Warhol and Nico, (who was one of these superstars) did their Batman-inspired photoshoot this same year. The comic book inspirations (and even Batman inspirations in particular) of the Pop Art movement were certainly no secret at this time, and it seems possible that Kanigher decided that a little turnabout was fair play in the case of this story. An important DC Comics key whose star has risen considerably in recent times, there's a Batman #181 (DC, 1966) CGC GD- 1.8 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122206 from Heritage Auctions.

Batman #181 (DC, 1966) CGC GD- 1.8 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of Poison Ivy. Features Batman and Robin. Carmine Infantino and Murphy Anderson cover and centerfold pin-up. Sheldon Moldoff, Joe Giella, and Sid Greene art. CGC notes, "Cover detached." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $136. CGC census 1/22: 26 in 1.8, 2116 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1974513010 and purchase grader's notes if available.