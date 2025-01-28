Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, lex luthor

The Power That Luthor Has Over Superman (Lex Luthor Special Spoilers)

The power that Lex Luthor has over Superman (Superman/Lex Luthor Special by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore a young Lex Luthor's musical connection to the stars and its potential forgotten power.

Unravel a memory-lost Lex Luthor's struggle and Superman's quest to restore his oldest rival.

Delve into the melody that calms a restless Superbaby in the fields near the Kent farm.

Discover what vital memory Superman needs from Lex to solve a looming mystery.

Tomorrow, DC Comics published the Superman/Lex Luthor Special by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira. With a Lex Luthor who has still lost his memory after the events of Absolute Power, and a Superman who needs the old Lex Luthor back again. And a return to a much younger Lex Luthor monitoring transmissions from the stars… and turning them into music.

In Smallville, out in the fields, close to the Kent farm. And a very young child who cannot sleep. And has quite the lung capacity to match. Giving his parents cause for concern. I mean those windows could shatter any moment.

If it wasn't for a certain melody. Sent from across the stars… and picked up by a small boy in a field. Who apparently was quite the pianist before all his hair fell out.

Is this a power that the grown up Lex Luthor might still be able to wield? If only he could remember… The Superman/Lex Luthor Special by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

SUPERMAN LEX LUTHOR SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

THE RETURN OF LEX LUTHOR? During the battle of the House of Brainiac, Lex Luthor's memories were wiped clean…but now, after the events of DC All-In Special #1, the world needs Lex to remember his past. There is a key piece of information in Lex's lost memories that could unlock an epic mystery that plagues Superman and the Justice League! But what if Lex doesn't want to remember? Would Superman sacrifice Lex's newfound peace to solve a secret, even if it means the return of Superman's fiercest rival? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/29/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!