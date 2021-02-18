The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers

When Disney purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019, they got access to Fox's entire catalog of film and television characters. Since then, fans have had fun speculating on which Fox characters could interact with characters from the house of mouse. Well, Marvel has officially jumped in by giving us a taste of how their heroes would fare when facing off against sci-fi movie monster, The Predator. Marvel not only announced all-new comics coming later this year starring the character, but they will also be releasing a series of themed variant covers this May.

In describing the mash-up of the Predator and Marvel, the company said the following:

"In anticipation of all-new Predator stories coming to Marvel Comics later this year, the extraterrestrial hunter will get the spotlight on a series of variant covers this May. For the first time, fans will get to witness their favorite Marvel superheroes in epic showdowns with the iconic and terrifying Predator in action-packed artwork crafted by the industry's top talents, including Cory Smith, Superlog, Junggeun Yoon, Juan José Ryp, Mattia De Iulis, and Chris Sprouse."

"Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the remorseless alien killer has invaded pop culture in film, comic books, video games, and more. Now, locked in combat with Marvel's greatest heroes from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, the Predator begins a new conquest. Capturing the horrifying, unforgiving nature of Predator with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, these outstanding covers are sure to capture the imagination of both Marvel and Predator fans as they prepare for what's next to come."

Marvel sent us images of the following variant covers, along with information on when you can get your copy:

Personally, I think this is all kinds of awesome. The 1987 film, The Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is an action classic, and the film's monster has remained popular for over 30 years. So to see how he'd do in dust-ups with Marvel's best is really cool to get and something fans have hoped to see from Disney's acquisition of these Fox characters.

So if you're a Predator fan and want to see him take on your favorite Marvel superheroes, get these variant covers as they're hitting shelves throughout May.