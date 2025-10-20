Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, kelly thompson, wonder woman

The Price Of Being Absolute Wonder Woman #13 (Spoilers)

The price of being Absolute Wonder Woman (Absolute Wonder Woman #13 Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #13 by Kelly Thompson and Matias Bergara, is published this Wednesday, with the Absolute Wonder Woman coming up against the darkness inherent in the Absolute Universe, infused as it is with the spirit of Darkseid from its very inception. Or something.

And continuing to separate herself from the DC Universe Wonder Woman, very much as a creature of magic. No further sign of Absolute Zatanna here, but it may well help as a lead into whatever that confrontation will be in issues to come…

As well as making sure that everyone is very much aware that there is a price for this sort of thing, and this is the kind of comic book where that will be paid, sooner rather than later. And I don't just mean $4.99 or $5.99 for the cardstock version.

As well as what a crime board looks like in Absolute Wonder Woman, as it spans the whole world… where Wonder Woman has been, where she is going to and what might be waiting for her there as well.

Monsters, fire prevention officers, maps and moping… it's all in Absolute Wonder Woman #13 by Kelly Thompson and Matias Bergara, published on Wednesday by DC Comics.

Absolute Wonder Woman #13 by Kelly Thompson, Matias Bergara

As Diana learns more of the "myth of the Amazons" from Barbara in Gateway City, a series of violent supernatural events begins occurring one after another, drawing Diana all over the globe to fight. Noticing a pattern, Diana enlists Etta to help her crack the mystery of why these events are happening in these places and how to stop them. The answer? Too personal to imagine.

