The Psychic Defenses Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1, with mutants under attack. But what defenses do the X-Men have against Professor Xavier?

Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1 2023 as well as Wolverine #35 and there will continue to be plenty of Hellfire Gala coverage on Bleeding Cool today, all with big Spoiler Warnings you can muster and using our Hellfire Gala tag so you can keep up. Intended to mirror the Met Ball, the Hellfire Gala was a chance for the mutant island of Krakoa and home to the X-Men to show off to the rest of the world, put a first foot forward and announce something extraordinary. This year, however, the mutant terrorist group Orchis had some other plans.

Even as Jean Grey was turning Orchis' soldiers into nicer people, they had their own ultimatum to impose. As we talked about, Orchis engineered the situation so that Professor Xavier would be forced to command a mass evacuation of the planet of all mutants, or a billion of humans would be wiped out – and Krakoa blamed for the crime. Faced with no alternative, that's what Xavier did.

Whether they wanted to or not. And although some mutants, those trained by Professor Xavier himself to resist psychic attack were able to do just that…

And even Wolverine who had abandoned Krakoa, after their tacit approval of the actions of The Beast…

…well, he was back for more as well.

After all, this moment had been prepared for,

… there were ways around that as well.

With Curse only giving Charles Xavier the bad luck he already had.

And Exodus, the zealot, blindly following Xavier and condemning the mutants who resisted. And some just needed an extra push.

And Jean Grey doing what she was left able to do. Prepare a resistance with whomever was left.

A handful of resisting mutants left on Krakoa. Oh and Wilson Fisk as well.

Psychic defenders are all very good. Not quite as useful against a robot Moira Mactaggert wielding a blade doused in Blightswill…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka, Pepe Larraz (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

WOLVERINE #35

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230816

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Yu

WEAPONS OF X CONCLUSION! WOLVERINE. BEAST. Only one of 'em's left standing after these CLONE WARS. And it ain't no clone. The brutal finale of Wolverine's CLONE SAGA sets the stage for LOGAN's next journey and presages things to come for KRAKOA!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99

