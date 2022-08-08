The Question Returns In Charlton's Mysterious Suspense #1, at Auction

The Question is one of the most underutilized characters in comics, no matter which version you are discussing. My grandfather talked about Vic Sage so much that I thought he was a real person when I was younger, and I spent many an afternoon reading his adventures with him. He had a particular fondness for his early Steve Ditko appearances though, like this copy of Mysterious Suspense #1 from 1968, a CGC 8.5 taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. His copy was well read by the time I got my hands on it, and it would tickle him to know I was writing this today. This copy if the book is at $78 right now, and you can see it below.

The Question By One Of The Greats

"Mysterious Suspense #1 (Charlton, 1968) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Return of the Question (Vic Sage), and his first solo comic. Steve Ditko story, cover, and art. Frontispiece by Rocco Mastroserio. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $64; VF/NM 9.0 value = $132. CGC census 7/22: 12 in 8.5, 37 higher. Cover art by Steve Ditko. "What Makes a Hero?", script by Steve Ditko (Plot) and D. C. Glanzman (script), art by Steve Ditko; Sage links the "soda king" with a racketeer and refuses to accept him as a sponsor; The rest of the network folk go ballistic and try to force Sage to recant; Sage tries desperately to prove the connection between Kroe and Ord before he loses his job. "Martian Masters" text story. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.12."

I need to get a really nice copy of this for my collection. This is one of the comics that helped shape my love for the medium, and it and The Question hold a special place in my heart forever. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, take a look at all of the books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.