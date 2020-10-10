The Recount #1 Comic Published Right After Presidential Election

In November, Scout Comics is publishing The Recount, a new comic book by Jonathan Hedrick and Gabriel Ibarra Nunez about a Presidential assassination and electoral conspiracy that might get a little attention.

Rick Shea of Famous Faces & Funnies in West Melbourne, Florida got in touch with Bleeding Cool to tell us "Scout Comics is publishing his The Recount book with issue 1 out on November 11. Recount already has a lot of buzz around it as it involves the US plunged into an all out civil war when a dishonest President is assassinated in the first few pages and it only gets crazier from there. I had the pleasure of reading a preview copy and it really is a phenomenal read… I ordered just over 100 copies… This is my highest ordered independent comic in a long time and I fully expect this to be the most talked about book the week it comes out with critical acclaim and both reader and collector buzz. There's definitely some controversy that may pick up mainstream buzz outside of just comic stores and comic sites."

As the cover to The Recount #1 states, "A large group of conspirators known as The Masses seek to execute anyone involved in placing the corrupt President into office… including those who voted for him."

You know what, I think Rick may have a point. Here are the soliciation details. Maybe askl your comic store to put a copy aside? If they ordered enough…

THE RECOUNT #1

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

After the assassination of a U.S. President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get into power. By this, they mean to kill everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency-including the ordinary citizens who elected him, essentially plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice president, one of the few survivors of the executive branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending into chaos.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020