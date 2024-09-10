Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, peter parker

The Return Of An Old Girlfriend And Peter Parker Is Mad (Spoilers)

Does everyone remember Michele Gonzales? No? Well, it has been fourteen years. Created by Marc Guggenheim and Fabrizio Fiorentino for Amazing Spider-Man in 2009, she was a lawyer and the sister of Peter Parker's, then-flatmate NYPD Officer Vincent Gonzales.

she represented her brother in court after his arrest for his involvement in the "Spider-Tracer Killer" conspiracy and was able to get a plea bargain for him for a lighter sentence. They met each other Vincent and Peter's flat. And it was a memorable meeting.

Peter invited her to the wedding of his Aunt May Parker and Jay Jonah Jameson in Amazing Spider-Man #600…

Well, weddings had their wedding effect. Even though Mary Jane was at the wedding and had been just waiting for Peter to come over…

…and Peter and Michele ended up having a one-night stand. After the Chameleon took over Peter Parker's life, Michele left to return to Chicago after the release of her brother. Fourteen years later she is back… and representing Tombstone in court.

Isn't it great when an arguing couple who haven't seen each other for fifteen years pick up right where they left off? Peter and Michele everyone, a match made in hell. Doesn't mean it won't work out of course. Just, you know, don't call her MJ in the morning again, okay Peter?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240758

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

Tombstone finds himself in prison after the brutal beatings he dished out, and also took, in the previous issue. But if you know Tombstone, you know that this is not quite the end of a story starring Lonnie Lincoln… Rated T In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

