The Return of Bad Idea Comics Tomorrow – But What About Valiant?

Bad Idea Comics has just issued the following message, which reads "Comics, once again, needs us. BAD IDEA will return…in two parts. Details tomorrow."

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Warren Simons, and Karl Bollers. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And who recently declared they were no longer publishing comic books and we didn't believe them. And we certainly don't believe them now.

This is just Part One of whatever it is they feel that they have to announce, of course. Could Part Two be buying Valiant Entertainment? The possibility has been raised.

Despite announcing they were closing down,. Bad Idea has piut out a surprising amount of comic books in that period, including Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree and Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, invisible comic book Conceptiual Funnies the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic Sacred Heart, as well as hiring new staff.

And at San Diego Comic-Con, Bad Idea Comcis was exhibiting from what we can only conclude is a new slate of books. But anyone who still had a Bad Idea First Issue Pin could attend a special VIP Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con party held on the Saturday night at Bali Hai, a tiki-themed restaurant and event space just down the stretch from the convention centre. We caught art from Lewis LaRosa, Ramon Villalobos, Alberto Ponticelli, David Lapham and more. What are the odds that some of those names will be announced tomorrow or for Part Two at some still undetermined time? Keep checking back or using te tag below to keep up with this sort of thing.