That Was The Bad Idea Comics SDCC Pin-Exclusive Party That Was

If you were the first person to buy the first issue of a Bad Idea comic book at a comic store, you got a Bad Idea First Customer Gold Pin. Since then, owners have been able to trade them for exclusive comic books, Werewolf by Peter Milligan and Robert Gill, and Retirement Plan by Matt Kindt and Juan Jose Ryp, Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, or a selection of rocks. But anyone who still had one could attend a special VIP Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con party held on Saturday night at Bali Hai, a tiki-themed restaurant and event space just down the stretch from the convention centre. The only way to get into the party was to own a Bad Idea First Customer Pin. And it turns out that hundreds of people did.

They go for around $500 on eBay as a result. I am not sure if this was an attempt at touting, but it would have been a good opportunity.

Well, a line began forming two hours ahead of the event, was easily a hundred deep, and those in line were served mai tais while they waited to check in.

The event also launched Sacred Heart, a SDCC-exclusive comic book that was only available a) if you bumped into Matt Kindt and b) at the party. Matt Kindt was signing and sketching at a table throughout the night, and copies have already gone on eBay, receiving bids of $500.

Through the show, Matt Kindt was also hounded until supplies ran out, for the SDCC giveaway that was only available by finding him and saying a code word. The party was a little more chilled.

Bad Idea Comics is meant to have stopped publishing comics, even though they clearly haven't. The party shows then exhibiting from what we can only conclude is a new slate of books. We caught art from Lewis LaRosa, Ramon Villalobos, Alberto Ponticelli, David Lapham and more.

Also spotted at the party, Matt Kindt of course, but Josh Dysart, Kevin McGuire, John Layman, Xander Canon, Gonzo, Kyle Higgins, Chip Mosher, Christina Merkler of DCBS and Lunar, Jen Haines of CBLDF, Benny Potter of Comicstorian, Skeleton Key, Nerdy Girl, swagglehaus, Tales From The Flipside and reps from Diamond, Overstreet, Kickstarter, shortboxed, Zoop, a host of Hollywood executives and most of the major publishers along with comic retailers and fans. Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski even made it in.

Bad Idea also supplied a host of themed drinks with suspicious names. Our spies tell us the alcohol content was high, especially in the Escape From Wyoming.

And yes, every attendee was forced to wear an obnoxiously large bad idea gold pin. What a Bad Idea…

Oh, and yes, there can't be a Bad Idea Tiki Party without a TikTok video. The Tik-Toki Bad IDea First Pin Party. Man, it is 9 am, and I haven't gone to bed yet. One more hour and the Tesco delivery man comes… I am living the dream.