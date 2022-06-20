JobWatch: Bad Idea Comics Hiring Editors & Sales Managers

For a comic book publisher that is no longer meant to be making comic books (although it obviously is) Bad Idea Comics seems to be hiring enough folk. Promoting the fact that they are recruiting for a Managing Editor, Assistant Editor and Sales Manager. Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Warren Simons, and Karl Bollers. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And who recently declared they were no longer publishing comic books and we didn't believe them. And we certainly don't believe them now. So… does anyone fancy any of the following? And if you are successful, remember where you heard it! And next month's San Diego Comic-Con should be quite revelatory…

Managing Editor: BAD IDEA is seeking an experienced, comics loving, Managing Editor to add to our team. Is this you? Here is one way to find out…

Do you have an interest in talent recruitment?

Are you experienced in project support and responsibility?

Can you assist us in overall operations support?

We need help with comic asset tracking and delivery, are you up for the task?

Can you contribute to our company wide creative meetings and retreats?

Data reconciliation is a drag, but we could use your help keeping everything in order.

Any website management experience? This role would work with our digital infrastructure upkeep team.

Candidates of all experience levels should apply to careers@badideacorp.com Location: Remote

Assistant Editor: Do you like seeing how the sausage, er, donuts, er, comics are made? Candidates with a strong stomach and a passion for creating the best comics on earth should apply for this position as Assistant Editor. We are looking for candidates who…

Love comics.

Have a passion for storytelling.

Want to work with BAD IDEA's team of exciting creators.

Are a fast reader with experience taking and presenting content notes?

Have an eye for detail, but a nose for quality.

Can interface with BAD IDEA's management team to help produce the best comics in the industry.

Candidates of all experience levels should apply to careers@badideacorp.com Location: Remote

Sales Manager: Sales! Wow! BAD IDEA is looking for a dedicated sales manager to join our sales team and interface with the best retailers in the world…the BAD IDEA Destination Stores. Candidates should apply with interest in the following…

Responsible for sales at BAD IDEA destination stores worldwide.

Developing relationships with retailers at BAD IDEA destination stores.

Interfacing with BAD IDEA's internal ordering systems.

Reporting sales to key BAD IDEA stakeholders.

Developing POP campaigns and contributing to all company creative decisions.

Candidates of all experience levels should apply to careers@badideacorp.com Location: Remote